Zaldy Co out to destabilize gov’t to evade blame – Tiangco

Rep. Toby Tiangco —NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco on Saturday accused resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co of attempting to destabilize the Marcos administration through his allegations of graft-riddled insertions in the 2025 budget and urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel Co’s passport on national security grounds.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Tiangco said Co’s decision to go public with his corruption claims without swearing to them under oath showed that the former House appropriations chair was not really after accountability but political unrest.

READ: Zaldy Co drops bombshell; ‘Pure hearsay,’ says Palace

READ: De Lima questions timing of Zaldy Co’s bombshell, calls for PH return

“Why suddenly gain the courage to speak now?” he said. “Normally, you say these things if you want to file a case… but if that’s not your goal, what do you want to do? Clearly, he wants to destabilize the government.”

“He’s now backed into a corner, and he cannot deny that he accepted kickbacks. But to wriggle his way out, he wants to frame someone else, and say that he passed on the money he got to Marcos,” he added.

Tiangco reiterated his call for the DFA to immediately revoke Co’s passport, insisting that the 1987 Constitution allows travel restrictions for national security reasons even without a court order.

He cited Article III, Section 6 of the Constitution, noting that the right to travel “may be impaired” for national security, public safety, or public health.

“The DFA has no more excuses now,” he said. “This has clearly become a national security issue.”

READ: Tiangco: Zaldy Co’s claims have ‘no logical sense’

This development came after Co, who is at the center of the flood control scandal wracking the Marcos administration, broke his silence Friday to claim that Marcos—through former Speaker Martin Romualdez, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and Presidential Legislative Liaison Office Undersecretary Adrian Bersamin—maneuvered to insert P100 billion during the bicameral conference committee deliberations for the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Co’s timing, days before major protest actions, also showed that he intended to inflame public anger against Marcos and drag him into the scandal, Tiangco said.

Some experts, including political analyst Antonio Contreras, former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno, and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, found Co’s claims incredible, noting that the President could have made his insertions at the National Expenditure Program (NEP) level instead of waiting for the bicameral conference committee.

Tiangco echoed this view, saying it made “no logical sense” for the President to wait until the last minute to have his pet projects inserted into the national budget.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP