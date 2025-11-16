Dumanjug mayor open to investigation into 2025 budget allocations

Flood control projects are once again under fire as a former lawmaker reveals billions’ worth of inserted projects in the 2025 national budget. (Photo from Mayor Gungun Gica/FB Page)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Dumanjug Mayor Gungun Gica has formally requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday, November 15, to do an inventory of all recent flood control projects in their municipality.

This was done as a response to the claim that Dumanjug supposedly received the most allocations — with 19 listed projects, mostly for road construction, amounting to ₱3.38 billion.

“Transparency is our best protection, and the Municipality of Dumanjug is ready to open all documents, inspection reports, and project sites for their review,” he said.

“Based on our local monitoring, all flood control projects in Dumanjug are accounted for with proper documentation and physical validation,” he added.

READ: Zaldy Co documents: The projects in question, and who implemented them

Independent probe

Gica also welcomed independent audits from the Commission on Audit (COA), the Independent Committee for Infrastructure (ICI), and DPWH Central and Regional Offices.

He stressed that their municipality’s current flood control structures helped them during the recent calamities.

“Importante usab nga during Bagyong Tino, Dumanjug recorded zero casualties and minimal damage, showing that our mitigation structures helped protect our communities.”

(“It’s also important to note that during Typhoon Tino, Dumanjug recorded zero casualties and minimal damage, showing that our mitigation structures helped protect our communities.”)

READ: Zaldy Co: I received nothing from budget insertions

Co implicates officials

Former Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Zaldy Co recently made shockwaves on social media when he broke his monthslong silence and claimed in a posted video that at least ₱100 billion worth of projects were allegedly inserted into the 2025 national budget as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Co, former chair of the House Committee on Appropriations, also implicated former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Furthermore, Co alleged that late last year, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman relayed “instructions to insert P100 billion worth of projects” during the congressional bicameral conference for the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

READ: Marcos got P25B from 2025 budget insertions — Zaldy Co

He then shared a list of “inserted” projects on Friday, November 14. According to reports from the Inquirer, these projects amounted to ₱99.85 billion.

The list also showed other public works in Cebu worth at least ₱7 billion.

The projects were spread in Compostela, Moalboal, Malabuyoc, Medellin, Argao, Carmen, Sibonga, Carcar City, Samboan, Bogo City, Oslob, Badian, and Alegria.

“Pure hearsay”

The Palace has since refuted Co’s claims, calling them “baseless and pure hearsay.”

They noted that the president initiated the probe into corruption in flood control and other infrastructure projects, forming the ICI to charge those behind ghost or substandard projects and recover misused public funds.

“We continue to issue the same challenge. Come home, sign these [statements] under oath and face the music,” Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez said on Saturday.

READ: ‘Without basis, pure hearsay’ — Palace on Zaldy Co’s bombshell

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