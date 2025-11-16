ICI to inspect Cebu flood control projects on Sunday
MANILA, Philippines — Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) Special Adviser Rodolfo Azurin Jr. will inspect the flood control projects in Cebu on Sunday, November 16, amid the commission’s ongoing investigation into the anomalous infrastructures across the country.
In an advisory sent to reporters on Saturday evening, the ICI listed the Cebu sites to be inspected: Mandaue City, the municipality of Liloan, Talisay City, and Cebu City.
READ: Worst flooding in Cebu reignites flood control issues
The commission added that Azurin’s inspection will be conducted in coordination with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Arthur Bisnar.
On Thursday, Azurin and Bisnar inspected flood control projects at four sites in Ilocos Norte, where they noted that no “ghost” projects were found.
However, the ICI and DPWH officials said they will investigate whether there are “substandard” projects among the flood control sites.
READ: Azurin: No ‘ghost’ project found in 4 inspected Ilocos Norte sites
Earlier, Azurin said the ICI is prioritizing its investigation of 80 projects involving the top 15 contractors named earlier by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
The 80 projects are part of the 421 flood control projects that DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon recently tagged as “ghost” projects. /jpv
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