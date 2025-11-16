Pagasa: 3 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

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MANILA – The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and the northeast monsoon (amihan) will continue to bring cloudy skies and rain showers across the country on Sunday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said the ITCZ will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms to Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

READ: ITCZ to continue to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

The northeast monsoon, on the other hand, will bring cloudy skies with rains over the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Ilocos Region.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms will prevail over Central Luzon due to the shear line.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides may occur in areas that will experience moderate to at times heavy rains, or during thunderstorms. (PNA)

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