Malacañang flags inconsistencies in Zaldy Co’s budget insertion claims

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro (File photo)

MANILA — The Malacañang Palace on Saturday dismissed the allegations of resigned Ako Bicol Party-list Congressman Zaldy Co that PHP100 billion were inserted into the 2025 national budget.

In a video statement, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro called Co’s claims “inconsistent and misleading.”

She said Co’s two-part video is an admission that he manipulated the budget.

“Ang mga binitawan ni Zaldy Co ay isang kasinungalingan, propaganda. Mas lumalaki ang kasalanan ni Zaldy Co sa bayan,” Castro said.

(“What Zaldy Co said is a lie, propaganda. Zaldy Co’s wrongdoing against the nation has only grown.”)

“Napakaliwanag na mga pag-amin niya. Umamin si Zaldy Co sa ginawa niyang mga insertions para sa budget 2025. Hindi na niya matatangi na siya ang taksil sa bayan na naglalagay ng mga insertions para nakawin lamang.”

READ: Zaldy Co out to destabilize gov’t to evade blame – Tiangco

(“His admissions are very clear. Zaldy Co admitted to making insertions in the 2025 budget. He can no longer deny that he betrayed the nation by inserting items meant to be stolen.”)

In his first video on Friday, Co alleged that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, ordered the insertion of PHP100 billion in projects for the 2025 national budget, claiming that 25 percent went directly to the President.

Castro strongly refuted the allegations, noting that Marcos even vetoed PHP194 billion worth of line items in the 2025 budget — far exceeding Co’s claimed PHP100 billion.

She also questioned the timeline of Co’s claims, pointing out that photos of briefcases he allegedly used to deliver funds were dated January, May, June, August and October 2024, prior to the bicameral conference for the 2025 budget in November 2024.

“Kaya paano madedeliver di umano ng kanyang mga tao ang mga maleta noong January, May, June, August at October 2024 kung di pa man nagsisimula ang bicam conference para sa budget 2025?” Castro said.

(“How could his people allegedly deliver the briefcases in January, May, June, August and October 2024 when the bicam conference for the 2025 Budget had not even started?”)

She called for closer scrutiny of Co’s claims, particularly regarding the source of the alleged funds.

She said the former lawmaker should prove his innocence if he would insist he did not pocket any amount, especially given the inconsistencies in his narrative.

“Kung ngayon pa lang sa video niya ay kitang-kita na ang mga gawa-gawang kwento. Sa ating pagusuri, dapat lamang maimbestigahan si Zaldy Co para malaman natin lahat kung saan nanggagaling ang kanyang kasinungalingan,” Castro said.

(“Even from his video alone, it’s clear that the stories he told are fabricated. Our investigation should focus on Zaldy Co so we can trace the source of his lies.”)

“Sa sinabi niyang wala siyang kinupit na halaga kahit na nasa kamay niya ang pag-i-insert ng mga proyekto sa budget 2025. Patunayan niya ito lalo pa’t nagsusumigaw ang mga yaman niya.”

(“He claimed he did not pocket any amount even though he controlled the insertion of projects into the 2025 budget. He should prove this, especially since his wealth is drawing attention.”) (PNA)

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