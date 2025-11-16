Marcos visits typhoon-affected families in Negros Occidental

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visits residents of Negros Occidental on Saturday, November 15, 2025, after the onslaught of Typhoon Tino. (Photo: PCO)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday visited families and communities and checked infrastructures in Negros Occidental affected by the recent Typhoon Tino.

According to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), President Marcos inspected the Jose Pepito Montilla Garcia Sr. National High School in the municipality of Moises Padilla, where most of the classrooms were submerged by floods.

READ: More bodies of Tino victims recovered in Negros Occidental town

He also visited affected residents in Barangay Poblacion in Toboso and 307 families currently taking shelter at La Castellana Elementary School in La Castellana municipality.

The president likewise inspected the Bungahin Steel Bridge in Barangay Robles, La Castellana, which collapsed during Typhoon Tino.

After the inspection, Marcos conducted a situation briefing at the La Castellana Municipal Hall with Cabinet members from the Department of Energy, Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Agriculture, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, the DSWD, and local officials of Negros Occidental.

READ: Palace challenges Co: ‘Come home, face the music’

“To date, President Marcos has allocated P95 million in aid for the recovery of Negros Occidental towns hit hard by Typhoon Tino,” the PCO said.

“Of this figure, P50 million was allocated for the province of Negros Occidental; P10 million each for La Carlota City and the municipalities of La Castellana and Moises Padilla; and P5 million each for Binalbagan, Isabela, and Hinigaran,” the PCO added.

Negros Island was among the areas greatly affected by Typhoon Tino, which hit the country earlier this November.

At least 70 individuals were reported dead in Negros, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices on November 7. /jpv

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