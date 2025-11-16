Foreign aid pours for Tino-stricken areas in Cebu 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Foreign governments continue to extend humanitarian aid to Cebu as the province reels from consecutive disasters — Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) this month and the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck in late September.

China, the European Union (EU), South Korea, and the United States have each announced new support packages aimed at strengthening ongoing relief operations, repairing damaged facilities, and helping communities rebuild.

China

The Chinese Consulate Office in Cebu donated cash worth P3.5 million each to three hospitals that suffered significant damage after September’s series of tremors — Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH) in Danao City, Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod, and Daanbantayan District Hospital.

Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen led the turnover of three checks to Governor Pamela Baricuatro on November 13.

Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen personally handed over three checks worth P3.5 million each to the chiefs of Cebu Provincial Hospital (CPH) Danao, Juan B. Dosado Memorial Hospital in Sogod, and Daanbantayan District Hospital on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. The turnover ceremony, held at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, was witnessed by Governor Pamela Baricuatro. | Contributed Photo

“We are witnesses to the resilience of Cebu,” said Zhang. “In the spirit of friendship and community, we make this contribution in the hope that it can help you in your work.”

Dr. Nikki Catalan, the Capitol’s public health consultant, said the hospitals were selected based on a list of facilities damaged by the earthquake.

The provincial hospital in Bogo City, located at the quake’s epicenter, was excluded as it is already receiving assistance from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The Chinese Consulate earlier distributed relief goods and water to typhoon-stricken communities in Cebu City, Cordova, and Consolacion, as part of its continuing aid for areas impacted by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi).

Likewise, the Chinese Embassy in Manila previously announced donating a total of P142 million in funds and relief goods to the Philippines amid ongoing recovery efforts from Tino and Uwan (Fung-wong).

United States

The United States government has also pledged additional US$1.5 million (roughly P50 million in today’s rates) in immediate humanitarian aid to support Philippine-led response efforts following Typhoon Tino’s and Uwan’s devastation, including those in Cebu.

The assistance will cover emergency shelter, logistics support, and access to safe water and sanitation for communities hit hardest by the storm, many of which are still recovering from both the earthquake and previous typhoons.

“As millions of Filipinos face the challenges left by these disasters […] our rapid response stands as a testament to the depth and resilience of our enduring ties,” the US government said.

Korea

South Korea likewise announced US$1 million in humanitarian assistance to support recovery efforts for communities affected by Typhoons Tino and Uwan.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea conveyed its “heartfelt sympathy” to Filipinos affected by the storms, adding that the funds will be coursed through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“We hope this support will help speed up relief operations and contribute to bringing affected communities back to normal as soon as possible. Korea continues to stand by the Filipino people during this challenging time,” the Korean Embassy said.

European Union

The European Union (EU) has also provided over P85 million (€1.2 million) in humanitarian aid for the affected communities in Cebu Province following the widespread damage left by typhoons Tino and Uwan.

Last November 4, Tino triggered deadly flash floods that submerged huge portions of Metro Cebu, particularly communities along river banks. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

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