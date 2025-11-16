Police reminded to exercise professionalism as 3-day peace rallies start

Acting Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. Gen. Nartatez | File photo

MANILA – Cops deployed to maintain security amid the start of the three-day peace rallies in Manila and Quezon City on Sunday were reminded to remain professional and continue protecting the public.

In a statement, Philippine National Police Acting Chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police officers “have no business using our power and authority to intimidate and hurt the civilians that we vowed to serve and protect.”

“That is not what we are trained for — and that is not who we are as proud members of the Philippine National Police,” he added.

Nartatez reminded police officers to exercise maximum tolerance and use only the necessary and appropriate force as a last resort “only against those who have a twisted concept that violence is part of the freedom of expression.”

The PNP placed its forces on highest alert status starting 5 p.m. on Friday to secure the simultaneous prayer from Sunday to Tuesday and ensure full implementation of the security plan.

A total of 16,433 police officers and support units will be deployed to the two major rally sites: Rizal Park in Manila, where Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) will hold its “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy,” and the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City, where the United People’s Initiative (UPI) will stage its gathering.

READ: MMDA to deploy 1,800 personnel for INC ‘anti-corruption’ rally

Nartatez assured the public that police units are fully prepared for any scenario and are working closely with other government agencies to maintain peace and order.

“With the expected influx of people, we activated a comprehensive security plan covering ground operations, traffic management, intelligence monitoring, emergency response, and maritime patrols. All teams are ready to move and respond as needed,” he said. (PNA)

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