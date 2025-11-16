President Marcos closely monitoring INC’s 3-day mega rally

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. — Photo from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring the mass demonstration organized by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said on Sunday, November 16.

READ: NCRPO beefs up deployment for 3-day INC rally to 16,433 cops

“Yes, President Marcos is monitoring today,” Gomez told reporters, as thousands of INC members and supporters began their three-day mega protests at Rizal Park in Manila.

As of 11 a.m., the Manila City government reported 27,000 participants.

READ: UPI: ‘No seditious statements at Sunday rally’

Organizers said the crowd is expected to swell, leading to the 4 p.m. program at Quirino Grandstand.

The INC leadership says the peaceful assembly is called the “Rally for Transparency, Accountability, Justice, and Peace.”

Other groups were holding rallies at the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City, even as government agencies are probing alleged multibillion-peso irregularities in flood-control projects. (PNA)

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