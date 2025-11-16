UPI: ‘No seditious statements at Sunday rally’

United People’s Initiative (UPI) Secretary-General Capt. Rey Valeros (retired) speaks to the media in a chance interview ahead of their rally at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Photo by Jason Sigales | INQUIRER.net

MANILA, Philippines — The United People’s Initiative (UPI) assured there would be no “seditious statements” during its Sunday rally at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

UPI made this commitment to the local government during their coordination meetings, according to the organization’s secretary general, Capt. Rey Valeros (retired), in a chance interview with reporters ahead of the Sunday rally.

“We’ve been very clear in our talks that there would be no seditious words […] We’re not against the government. What we don’t want right now are the elected officials ruling the government,” he said in Filipino.

READ: Police reminded to exercise professionalism as 3-day peace rallies start

And if speakers at the Sunday rally disobey?

“We will stop them because there’s a way to tell the government how deep the problem is right now that isn’t seditious,” Valero said.

UPI is a group composed mainly of retired military and police officials.

According to Valero, the organization invited speakers across the political spectrum and vetted them in the lead-up to the program.

READ: AFP verifying link of active-duty soldier to destabilization plot

For his part, in an interview with reporters ahead of the UPI rally earlier on Sunday morning, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) official Jimmy Bondoc told reporters that he volunteered to help organize the program.

PDP is a political party chaired by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Asked about the agreement to refrain from “seditious statements,” Bondoc said, “We have taken all steps to make sure all speakers know our guidelines.”

“Many of us in our group are lawyers. So, if we detect the key words that constitute incitement, we will stop them ourselves,” he said.

READ: CIDG: Cases over Sept. 21 riot filed ‘not to curtail free expression’

Caution over “seditious statements” came after UPI convenor Gen. Romeo Poquiz (retired) was accused of attempting to overthrow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration over the flood control scandal.

Poquiz has since denied the allegations.

The concern also came after Cavite 4th District Rep. Kiko Barzaga was sued by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for inciting to sedition in connection with the Sept. 21 anti-corruption rallies.

The protest actions stem from alleged anomalies in flood control projects. /atm

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