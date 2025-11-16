EASL: RHJ dazzles, Romero sets record as Meralco dominates Macau 

Photo caption: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson signing autographs for Cebuano basketball fans | Photo by Glendale Rosa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Ismael Romero delivered a show the Cebu Coliseum won’t soon forget, powering the Meralco Bolts past the visiting Macau Black Bears, 92–74, in their East Asia Super League (EASL) Group B match on Saturday night.

For a crowd still shaken by the recent earthquake and typhoon, the game offered a welcome break. Jefferson and Romero kept them on their feet with a string of dunks, alley-oops, and highlight plays that lifted the energy inside the arena.

The matchup also doubled as a fundraiser for typhoon relief efforts. Meralco improved to 2–2 in Group B, while the Black Bears absorbed a rough welcome in their first outing.

READ: East Asia basketball league: More games coming to Cebu City

Jefferson posted a season-high 34 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 12-of-25 from the field while logging 40 minutes. Romero added 25 points and made history with 28 rebounds, setting a new EASL single-game record. He surpassed the previous mark of 23 set by Chiba Jets Forward Xavier Cooks in the 2023–24 Final Four. Remarkably, Romero grabbed 23 defensive boards alone, which would have already tied the old record.

Macau’s Damian Chongqui paced his team with 25 points, including three triples. JD Miller and Omari Peek-Green added 14 each, with Miller also pulling down 10 rebounds.

Meralco needed time to settle in after trailing 9–13 early, but once its frontline took over, the Bolts controlled the game. They outscored Macau 37–30 in the second quarter and built a 48-38 halftime lead.

The Bolts pushed the gap to 19 in the third as Jefferson and Romero continued to dominate inside. Meralco finished with a 60-37 rebounding edge and piled up 68 points in the paint. The Black Bears, however, made a late push. A 12–0 run behind Miller and Chongqui trimmed the lead to 75–67 midway through the fourth.

Jefferson responded with key baskets, and Chris Banchero knocked down a timely three to stop the rally. From there, the Bolts pulled away for a convincing win.

Meralco and Macau won’t wait long for their next meeting. The two sides clash again on December 6 at The Capital Arena in Ilagan City, Isabela. It will be Meralco’s second appearance there after its win over the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots on October 8.

For the Black Bears, it’s a chance to regroup and level their EASL record at 1–1.

READ: Meralco eyes spark after breakthrough EASL triumph

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