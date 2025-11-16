Half a month past Tino: water, power woes persist

A lineman works on an electricity pole. Several Cebu residents still have no power and water after the onslaught of typhoon Tino. | Photo from Visayan Electric Co.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Nearly two weeks after typhoon Tino hit the country, parts of Cebu remained without water and electricity as utility workers encountered challenges in restoring the public services.

Aileen Cabarrubias, a resident of Barangay Day-as, Cebu City, said her household has been without water for weeks.

“After sa linog, nawad-an mi og tubig. Hangtud karon, wala gihapon mi diri sa amoa, samot na pagkahuman sa bagyo (After the earthquake, we lost our water supply. Until now, we still don’t have any here, especially after the typhoon),” she said.

Most people in her area have resorted to spending more to source and transport water from neighboring communities.

“Mogasto na lang mi kay lisod pud og walay tubig, labi nga naay mga bata na moeskwela ug kami motrabaho pa (We have to spend extra because it’s really difficult to have no water, especially since we have children who go to school and we also have to go to work),” she said.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) reported that only 76 percent of their total water production has been restored as of Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Several areas in Cebu still receive little to no water as repairs continue following the typhoon.

Damage to water facilities

Minerva Gerodias, the water company’s information officer said during a news forum on Nov. 11 that restoration efforts have been challenging due to major damage to their facilities.

“Ang among kinadak-an nga problema karon kay naguba ang usa sa mga major water sources, which is ang Jaclupan facility that provides up to 30,000 cubic meters (Our biggest problem right now is that one of our major water sources, the Jacluban facility, which provides up to 30,000 cubic meters, was damaged),” she said.

“Karon, dako kaayo ang gi-repair kay taas kaayo ang naputol sa pipeline. Mao ni siyay nagdala sa raw water to our reservoir in Lagtang and Tisa (Right now, major repairs are ongoing because a large section of the pipeline was damaged. This is the line that carries raw water to our reservoirs in Lagtang and Tisa),” she added, referring to facilities in Talisay and Cebu cities.

Intensive rehabilitation is needed in MCWD’s Lusaran facilities as, Gerodias said. This has left thousands of households in Cebu City without water.

“The problem with Lusaran [facility] is wala pa silay power supply. Di man sila maadto sa Veco [Visayan Electric Co] kay ang access to their plant nahugno man sab (The problem with the Lusaran facility is that they still don’t have power. They can’t be serviced by Veco because the bridge to their barangay collapsed),” Gerodias said in reference to a fallen bridge in Lusaran.

READ: Cebu City: 20M liters lost as Typhoon Tino hits Lusaran water source

Power restoration continues

As of Nov. 16, Veco has restored power to 97.05 percent of its customers or 497,282 households and establishments.

“Our crews continue to work around the clock to restore power in the remaining areas, mostly those heavily affected by flooding, with collapsed poles, or damaged meters that require repair or replacement,” the company announced on social media.

Liloan municipality, at 91.04-percent power restoration is among the hardest-hit areas that still need the most assistance, followed by Cebu City at 96.42 percent.

San Fernando, Minglanilla, and Consolacion towns as well as Naga, Talisay, and Mandaue cities are fully energized.

READ: State of Calamity: What does it mean when the government declares one?

Power in Cebu’s north

Meanwhile, the Cebu II Electric Cooperative Incorporated (Cebeco II) reported that similar restoration efforts are ongoing in northern Cebu.

As of Nov. 15, Compostela has the least power at 86.93 percent, followed by Danao City at 96.67 percent, Carmen at 96.99 percent, Tuburan at 97.34 percent, and Catmon at 98.41 percent of households and establishments.

San Remigio and Tabuelan have been fully energized, while more than 200 consumers in Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Borbon, and Sogod still have no power.

READ: Why some Cebu areas still have no water after Typhoon Tino

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