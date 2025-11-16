SiloyIsWatching: Trucks on weak bridge, displaced wires alarm residents

Wires hang low over a narrow stretch of road as trucks pass by in barangay San Jose, Cebu City. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of barangays San Jose and Pulangbato in Cebu City’s north district are calling the attention of the local government and public utility companies to truck drivers using their narrow roads, saying the vehicles frequently hit low-hanging wires in the area.

The impact has led to power and internet service disruptions and compromised public safety.

One resident said trucks pass over the constricted street at any time. But those who live nearby suggest the imposition of fixed, limited times for allowing the passage of heavy trucks since the public road is also connected to the weakened Buljo Bridge.

“We fear heavy traffic, especially with face-to-face classes resuming tomorrow, Nov. 17. We’re also unsure if the Buljo Bridge can hold the weight of these big trucks,” the resident told CDN Digital on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Residents also said the damaged wires often resulted in power and internet outages, and that truck drivers rarely took responsibility after running into them.

“Every time the wires are pulled down, our entire community suffers,” the resident said, urging authorities to address the issue immediately.

The residents urged officials from City Hall and barangays Pulangbato and San Jose to regulate dump truck routes, enforce stricter vertical clearance on vehicles, and hold drivers or their principals accountable when they run into the public utilities.

Their concerns arose amid damage to the Bacayan bridge caused by typhoon Tino and the Sept. 30 Central Visayas earthquake. The residents said the bridge’s condition could worsen with unregulated exposure to vehicles.

They residents also called on Visayan Electric Co. and telecommunications firms to to fix the low-hanging wires.

The responsible entities are urged to act to prevent any accident and further service disruptions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP