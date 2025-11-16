Cesafi basketball matches resume Nov. 17 after post-Tino delays

Action at one of the men’s basketball games of Cesafi’s 25th season | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After a 19-day pause due to the consequences of typhoon Tino, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 basketball tournaments finally resume on Monday, Nov. 17.

Cebu Coliseum will reopen its doors for the rival schools return to action, headlined by defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers facing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in the men’s division at 6:45 p.m.

It will be a second-round rematch between the two squads. UV edged USPF 74-70 in their first meeting last Sept. 18. The Green Lancers enter the game holding the No. 3 spot at 6-2 after a stinging 65-76 loss to Benedicto College (BC) in their last outing.

The BC Cheetahs climbed to No. 2 with the win and hold the tiebreaker over UV via the winner-over-the-other rule.

READ: Cesafi community unites to help after typhoon

In the high school division, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats take on the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves at 5:15 p.m.

CIT-U sits at No. 4 with a 3-2 record, while DBTC is at No. 10 with a 1-4 slate.

Action continues on Tuesday, Nov. 18, with league-leader University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters seeking payback against the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, who beat them in the first round. Tip-off is at 6:45 p.m.

The earlier game features the USPF Baby Panthers versus the BC Cheetahs at 5:15 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the high school defending champions SHS–Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles meet the DBTC Greywolves.

A men’s division matchup follows between the USC Warriors and the BC Cheetahs.

Daily games will run from Nov. 17 to Dec. 13 to make up for the delay of more than 20 matches following the typhoon. The updated schedule leads all the way to the playoffs and the finals series.

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