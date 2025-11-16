Cabañero, Akowe lead Growling Tigers past Blue Eagles in rematch

Nicael Cabañero of the UST Growling Tigers pulls up for a jumper at a UAAP game. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nicael Cabañero delivered another steady all-around outing as the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers turned back the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles, 67–59 on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The victory triumph of the Thomasians strengthened their campaign to reach the Final Four in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ men’s basketball tournament.

The pride of Lapu-Lapu City didn’t need another scoring explosion at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Instead, he controlled the game’s tempo and made the right plays when UST needed them most, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 33 minutes despite shooting 5-of-17 from the field.

Each time Ateneo threatened to surge, the third-year guard found a way to steady UST — whether by creating shots, organizing the offense, or making sharp reads that kept the Tigers moving forward.

UST has now won two consecutive games after a tough four-game slide, improving to 7–5 for solo third. The Tigers also completed an elimination-round sweep of Ateneo — their first since 1998 — following their triple-overtime thriller earlier in the season.

Collins Akowe was a force in the paint, posting 15 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks, and two assists.

The Tigers also showed better composure at the line. After struggling in recent games, they sank 22 of 28 free throws, which proved crucial in the tight fourth quarter.

Ateneo opened the final frame with a three-pointer from Kymani Ladi to cut the deficit to four, 53–49, but UST responded behind Cabañero’s orchestration, leading to two big triples from Forthsky Padrigao.

From there, Cabañero, Crisostomo, and Amiel Acido made timely plays to keep the Blue Eagles from gaining momentum.

UST faces league-leading National University on Nov. 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ladi led Ateneo with 14 points. Cebuano guard Jared Bahay, who battled Cabañero in their fierce first-round encounter, finished with only seven points as he continued to play through a shoulder injury.

He added five rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Another Cebuano rookie, Lars Fjellvang — a former Sacred Heart School Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagle like Bahay — contributed two points and three rebounds to the Atenistas.

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