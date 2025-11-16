Vessel hit Lapu-Lapu seawall amid Uwan; marine habitats safe

A view of the damaged seawall in Barangay Caubian, Lapu-Lapu City. | Lapu-Lapu City Cenro photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Marine habitats are safe after wind and waves dragged a craft tank along the seawall and causeway in Barangay Caubian, Lapu-Lapu City amid super typhoon Uwan on Nov. 10.

The incident wrought structural damage on the seawall in Sitio Sidlakan. But the craft, identified as M/V Golden Star 7, was prevented from reaching the residential area, the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) in Lapu-Lapu City reported.

During an inspection following the mishap, Jocelyn Abayan, Cenro’s officer-in-charge found no significant damage to marine habitats such as seagrass beds and coral reefs.

Aside from this, no signs of an oil spillage were observed.

Abayan was accompanied by two marine biologists and members of the Philippine Coast Guard during the inspection.

They believed that the absence of undersea damage was due to the occurrence of the incident at high tide and the lightness of the vessel that was not carrying any cargo.

Before the onslaught of super typhoon Uwan, which eventually weakened, the vessel was in the Nasingin area of Getafe, Bohol.

Following the incident, the vessel was towed away by crew members using a tugboat on Nov. 11.

The vessel’s owner has also signed with the Lapu-Lapu City Legal Office an agreement to pay for the damage to infrastructure.

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