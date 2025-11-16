Bogo City bares post-quake recovery framework

Emergency responders walk by a building that collapsed following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Bogo City. | AP photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Bogo City Mayor Maria Cielo Martinez has signed an executive order articulating principles for rebuilding the northern Cebu locale that a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck at the end of September.

Dubbed “Build Back Better Bogo” or BBBB, the framework is expected to help facilitate post-disaster recovery, rehabilitation, and long-term resilience in the city that was at the epicenter of the temblor, the city government said.

The order assigns city government teams to various aspects of post-earthquake recovery. These are:

Housing and settlement recovery

Livelihood and business development

Agriculture and fisheries recovery

Infrastructure rehabilitation and reconstruction

Mental health and psychological support

Risk identification, mapping, and rezoning

Asset accountability and disposal

Education recovery

Health, social protection, and public safety

Financial management and acountability, and

Communication and stakeholder engagement

Mayor Martinez will head the steering team while a secretariat will assist all teams.

READ: Foreign aid pours for Tino-stricken areas in Cebu

No sector left behind

“Through these teams that will spearhead specific areas in our rebuilding efforts, we will exert every effort to ensure that everyone will be well represented so that as we rise, no sector will be left behind,” the City Government of Bogo said in a statement on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The BBBB framework encourages safety, sustainability, inclusiveness, transparency, and intergenerational responsibility in Bogo City.

It aims to ensure that recovery efforts will strengthen the city’s capacity to withstand future earthquakes.

The earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025 displaced many Bogo families and resulted in extensive damage to homes and public infrastructure as well as government and commercial establishments.

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