Wesley So Cup: Toledo chess players top southern division again

Toledo Xignex Trojans players and team owners | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans closed out the elimination round of the Wesley So Cup with authority, securing two more lopsided wins as they headed into the playoffs.

The Trojans dominated the southern division of the tournament organized by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, finishing with a 22-2 record—just two losses shy of matching last year’s franchise-record undefeated run.

Toledo defeated the Bangkok Double Bishop 15-21 and swept the Koronadal Dreamweavers 21-0.

International Master (IM) Eric Labog Jr. led the charge against Bangkok, winning both his blitz and rapid rounds at board two against Glenn Raphael Morga.

Meanwhile, IM Joel Banawa at board one dropped his blitz match but bounced back in the rapid round, defeating Thai competitor Prin Laohawirapap.

The Trojans took the blitz round 7-2 and followed it up with a 10-4 win in the rapid round.

Toledo then turned in a flawless performance against Koronadal, winning 21-0 with contributions from Queenie Mae Samarita, Carlos Edgardo Garma, and Diego Abraham Capariño.

As the top seed in the playoffs, Toledo is projected to face eighth-seeded Tacloban RCM Pawnpushers.

The rest of the top four seeds include the Cmarines Soaring Eagles (16-9), Bacolod Blitzers (15-10), and Iriga Oragons (15-10), while Zamboanga Sultans, Koronadal, and Mindoro fill the fifth to seventh seeds.

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