Zaldy Co on months-long silence: Romualdez ‘will shoot me if I talk’

Resigned party-list representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co (left) alleged that he was recently threatened into silence by former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. | File photos.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co was allegedly threatened into silence by former House Speaker Martin Romualdez if he ever spoke out about the supposed insertions in the 2025 national budget.

In the third part of his video statement posted on Sunday, November 16, Co said that he remained silent for months because of threats to his life.

“March 2025 pa lang, si Speaker ay nagpaparinig na sa akin sa aming meeting that he will shoot me if I will talk (As early as March 2025, the Speaker was already hinting during our meeting that he would shoot me if I talked),” he said.

He added that Romualdez told him to “not come home” if he did not want to be targeted.

“Sinabihan niya ako na ‘pag umuwi ako, [it] will be dangerous kasi they might hire someone to do a rubout on me or hire the police to kill me while in jail (He told me that if I came home, it would be dangerous because they might hire someone to do a rubout on me or hire the police to kill me while I’m in jail).”

READ: Zaldy Co dares Remulla: Probe Marcos, Romualdez over P100-B insertions

Kickback allegations in anomalous flood control projects

Co also commented on the ₱21-billion kickback that he could have received from the anomalous flood control projects, as alleged by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official Engr. Henry Alcantara during a Senate hearing in late September 2025.

“Hindi po totoo yan, ang totoong numero ay ₱56 billion at ‘yon pong halaga na yan ay kay Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at Martin Romualdez napunta lahat (That’s not true. The real number is ₱56 billion, and that entire amount went to President Bongbong Marcos and Martin Romualdez),” he said.

Co resigned from the House of Representatives last September 29, citing a “real, direct, grave and imminent threat” to his life. He first assumed office on June 30, 2019 after winning a party-list seat previously held by his brother and business partner Christopher Co.

READ: Dumanjug mayor open to investigation into 2025 budget allocations

Co vows to reveal more anomalies

In his previous videos, Co said that an estimated ₱100 billion worth of projects were inserted into the 2025 national budget as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Co, who chaired the House Committee on Appropriations from July 2022 until January 2025, also implicated former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Romualdez has declined to comment at length on Co’s latest allegations, pointing out these were “not made under oath and do not hold water in the court of law.”

Romualdez resigned as House Speaker on September 18 but remains in office as Leyte’s first congressional district representative. “I continue to trust the ICI (Independent Commission for Infrastructure), the Department of Justice, and the Ombudsman to evaluate all statements fairly and strictly on the basis of evidence,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

In his most recent statement, Co shared that he will reveal more anomalies in the future.

“Una palang ito sa mga gusto kong ibunyag. Marami pa akong dadalhin sa liwanag (This is only the first of what I want to reveal. There’s much more I intend to bring to light),” he said.

“Sana po ay hindi nila ako mapatay, bago ko mailabas ang lahat sa inyong lahat, sa Pilipinas (I hope they don’t kill me before I can reveal everything to all of you, to the Philippines),” he added.

READ: ‘Without basis, pure hearsay’ — Palace on Zaldy Co’s bombshell

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