Don Bosco Greywolves rout San Carlos Baby Warriors in Cesafi football

DBTC Greywolves players huddle after their dominant win. | Don Bosco Football Club photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending high school champions, Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, delivered a stunning 9-0 blowout against the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors in the ongoing Cesafi Season 25 high school football tournament on Sunday, Nov. 16.

The Greywolves secured their third win with one draw, solidifying their hold atop the team standings with 10 points.

For SCSC, the loss left them winless with three defeats and a draw, earning just one point at the bottom of the standings.

Ryko Zedric Abella led the charge for DBTC with a hat trick, scoring in the 6th, 29th, and 50th minutes of the game at Cebu City Sports Center.

John Jacob Go also made a major impact with a brace, finding the net in the 23rd and 42nd minutes to help the Greywolves close the first half with a commanding 7-0 lead.

The remaining goals came from Aldric Joaquin Cepe (15th minute), Edgar Paredes IV (31st), Keanne Rudvince Dolloso (39th), and Yuki John Ceniza (71st), who rounded out the lopsided victory.

DBTC, guided by multi-titled head coach Glenn Ramos, will next face a marquee clash against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs on Nov. 30.

The Jaguar Cubs currently occupy the second place in the standings.

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