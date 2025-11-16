Miss Universe 2025: What to expect at the coronation show

Miss Universe Philippines Ahtisa Manalo (rightmost) and other contenders of the 2025 Miss Universe pageant, which will take place in Thailand on Nov. 21. | Miss Universe/FB

The Miss Universe pageant will hold its 74th coronation show at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Friday, Nov. 21.

Those in the Philippines may catch the show on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and Metro Channel, or on the iWant digital platform starting at 9 AM.

READ: Miss Universe 2025: Live updates

Former Miss Universe titleholders Dayanara Torres of Puerto Ricoand R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States will serve as commentary hosts for the final competition.

Another former titleholder, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico, will join the selection committee.

READ: Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon is Miss Universe Philippines 2025

American actor and stand-up comedian Steve Byrne will be the show’s main host, while Harfouch and Thai musician Jeff Satur will perform.

More than 110 delegates from different countries and territories around the world are competing for the title currently held by Victoria Kjær Theilvig, the first Danish winner. The preliminary and national costume competitions will take place on November 19.

A brutal cut to just 30 semifinalists will take place in the first elimination round of the competition.

After the swimsuit competition of the Top 30 delegates, the roster will be further whittled down to the Top 10, who will move on to the evening gown round.

Only five ladies will advance to the question-and-answer portion, which will determine who will inherit the Miss Universe crown from Theilvig.

Pageant veteran Ahtisa Manalo is representing the Philippines, and is hoping to post the country’s fifth Miss Universe victory, after Gloria Diaz (1969), Margarita Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), and Catriona Gray (2018). /edv

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