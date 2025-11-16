INC rally crowd surpasses half-million mark

At one point, the rally for transparency in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila gathered more than 650,000, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office estimated. | Manila DRRMO/FB

MANILA, Philippines — Around 650,000 people were estimated to have joined the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) anti-corruption rally in Manila on Sunday evening.

The Manila city government reported that participants had filled the Quirino Grandstand by 6 p.m.

Sunday’s rally marks the start of INC’s three-day protest, which will run until Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The religious group said the rally aims to strengthen calls for a proper and transparent investigation into the anomalous flood control projects—funded by trillions in public money—to hold those responsible accountable and recover the misused funds.

READ: In-person classes in Manila suspended on Nov. 17–18 amid INC rally

INC spokesperson and minister of the gospel Brother Edwil Zabala previously said that “even non-members of the Iglesia ni Cristo are welcome to join the INC rally.”

Meanwhile, the Palace said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was closely monitoring the mass demonstration organized by the INC.

READ: Cebu’s Archbishop Uy on flood mess: Fight corruption; reject lies, violence

On January 13, 2025, the Iglesia ni Cristo also organized a rally in front of the Quirino Grandstand in support of Vice President Sara Duterte, who at the time faced the possibility of impeachment by Congress.The INC had endorsed both Marcos and Duterte ahead of the May 2022 presidential and vice-presidential elections. /mcm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP