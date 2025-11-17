Marcos urged to resign anew after Zaldy Co tags him in flood mess

MANILA, Philippines — Protesters on Sunday again urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to step down after former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co tagged Marcos as the mastermind of corruption in flood control projects.

Protesters attending the United People’s Initiative (UPI) rally at the People Power Monument in Quezon City made the call for Marcos to resign amid the scandal.

READ: President Marcos closely monitoring INC’s 3-day mega rally

The UPI rally was held concurrently with the three-day Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) demonstration at Luneta Park in Manila.

UPI secretary-general Capt. Rey Valeros (Ret.) initially rejected calls for Marcos to resign, instead saying in a chance interview ahead of the rally that the president should reconcile with his former ally and vice president to resolve corruption.

READ: UPI vows no ‘seditious statements’ at Sunday rally

However, when Bangon Sambayanan secretary-general and Sonshine Media Network International host Jeffrey Celiz and his supporters joined the protest, more rallygoers began brandishing placards and chanting that Marcos should step down.

“Marcos should step down now unless he wants the country to be bogged down and the citizens to be torn apart,” Celiz told reporters in Filipino in a chance interview ahead of his participation in the UPI rally.

READ: Senator hits probes in INC ‘rally for transparency’

In a statement earlier on Sunday, UPI convenor Gen. Romeo Poquiz (Ret.) said he welcomed Celiz’s intent to join them, adding: “Though we may have varying views and calls, people and country are reasons worth setting aside our differences. We will continue to find that common ground.”

According to Valeros, UPI had entered into an agreement with the local government that they must refrain from “seditious statements” during the permitted rally.

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