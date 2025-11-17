ICI warns of possible charges as probe flags lapses in Cebu flood works

ICI officials inspecting a damaged flood control structure along the banks of Cotcot River in Compostela town, northern Cebu, on November 16, 2025. | Screenshot from Brigada News FM – Cebu Video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is eyeing possible criminal and administrative charges against government officials and contractors behind Cebu’s failed flood control projects, after initial findings showed serious lapses in planning and implementation.

The national fact-finding body, created under Executive Order No. 94 to probe corruption and irregularities in infrastructure spending, inspected multiple flood control structures in Cebu on Sunday, November 17.

READ: Dizon slams Cebu’s failed flood control after Tino: ‘Dapat may managot’

In particular, those in Cebu City, Mandaue City, Talisay City, Liloan, and Compostela, the hardest-hit areas during Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

Rodolfo Azurin Jr., ICI special adviser and lead investigator, said the commission’s early observations pointed to possible negligence or misconduct that might warrant the filing of charges.

Possible liability

Azurin said investigators found patterns of poor planning, misaligned project sequencing, and potential use of substandard materials.

But the most alarming, he said, was the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) deviation from the national river-basin master plan, a violation that could form the basis for liability.

READ: Cebu flood control projects’ report: DPWH to submit it to ICI soon

“Dapat may masterplan na susundin… Definitely, (someone should be held liable) kaya nga ongoing ang investigation na tinatawag ng ating Pangulo (Bongbong Marcos). Paulit-ulit niyang sinasabi na ‘no one should be spared.’ As of now, we are looking sa mga ebidensya (at the evidence) so we can charge them in court,” Azurin said.

(A masterplan should be followed… Definitely, someone should be held liable; that’s why our investigation, called by the President, is ongoing. He kept reminding us that “no one should be spared.)

The master plan, completed in 2017 with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), identifies 18 major river basins as priority areas for flood mitigation. Cebu’s river systems are among them.

READ: ICI priorities: 80 ghost projects; top 15 contractors targeted

Yet DPWH-7 reportedly pursued a heavy reliance on revetment, or slope protection, rather than first constructing vertical structures designed to manage and contain water flow.

Azurin said the sequence was “wrong” and contributed to the failure of the structures when Typhoon Tino struck.

ICI to probe officials, contractors for violations

Azurin said the commission would investigate whether DPWH personnel or private contractors ignored the master plan, and whether their actions would constitute administrative or criminal offenses.

Likewise, they will be tapping technical experts such as civil engineers to verify their findings. Additionally, they asked the public for leads or more information that could further help their investigation.

The ICI is also checking whether the projects were insured.

The commission would require DPWH-7 to explain inconsistencies in the designs and the execution of the projects, Azurin added.

Cebu is one of several provinces under scrutiny as part of the nationwide investigation ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The ICI has already inspected facilities in Davao and Ilocos Norte and will proceed to Leyte and Bicol next.

In Cebu alone, the commission visited multiple sites across Mandaue, Talisay, Liloan, Compostela, and Cebu City.

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