‘P7B flood control projects in Cebu 6th district ‘inaccurate’ – Lagon

Rep. Daphne Lagon (Cebu 6th District) | Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Rep. Daphne Lagon (Cebu 6th District) has denied claims circulating online that P7 billion worth of flood-control projects were implemented in the sixth district.

She said that the information was inaccurate and misleading.

Lagon has clarified that congressional offices do not implement infrastructure projects.

READ: ICI warns of possible charges as probe flags lapses in Cebu flood works

“All flood-control and infrastructure works are planned, designed, evaluated, funded, implemented, and audited solely by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH),” Lagon said in a statement.

She said that the role of a congressional district was limited to endorsing requests from local government units (LGUs) and communities, while project identification, technical validation, costing, contractor selection, and execution remained entirely within DPWH’s mandate.

Aside from this, the figures being circulated do not reflect the actual budget of the 6th district.

She said that the 6th district only received an average of P1.3 billion budget per year for all infrastructure projects combined, including roads, bridges, public buildings, street lighting, school buildings, and flood-control works.

READ: ICI to visit Cebu, typhoon-hit areas to look at flood control projects

“Moreover, there are DPWH projects initiated before her tenure, continuing appropriations from previous administrations, or projects identified directly by DPWH under their regional or national programs without endorsement from the congressional office,” the statement added.

Lagon also welcomed a full and transparent validation by the proper agencies.

The congresswoman said she would also continue to coordinate with DPWH and LGUs to help ensure progress and compliance with standards.

“In times of calamity, the priority must be helping affected families recover and strengthening long-term resilience through sound planning, responsible governance, and coordinated action,” she said.

READ: Dizon slams Cebu’s failed flood control after Tino: ‘Dapat may managot’

She urged the public to only rely on accurate and verified information and to focus on solutions that genuinely uplift the communities affected.

Cebu sixth district is made up of the towns of Cordova and Consolacion.

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