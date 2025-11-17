Wet Monday as scattered rains expected to prevail across PH – Pagasa

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – Most areas in the country are forecast to experience rain showers on Monday due to three prevailing weather systems and the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The shear line, intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), and the easterlies will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Palawan, Cagayan and Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao.

READ: Pagasa: ITCZ to dampen most of PH

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the weather bureau said.

Isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan” will prevail across Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

READ: ITCZ, easterlies, amihan to continue to affect PH

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across the northern and western sections of Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)

READ: Pagasa forecasts amihan surge on Tuesday, Nov. 18

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