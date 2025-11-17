Century-old San Remigio church under review after earthquake damage

The 161-year-old San Juan Nepomuceno Church in San Remigio, northern Cebu, sustained multiple damages during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the town last September 30. | Photo courtesy of San Juan Nepomuceno Parish (San Remigio)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The San Juan Nepomuceno Church in San Remigio, northern Cebu, is under review by the Cebu Archdiocese following structural damage sustained during the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the town on September 30.

In a public notice addressed to parishioners and devotees, officials said the Archdiocese is currently evaluating the condition of the 161-year-old church to determine the appropriate course of action.

The notice temporarily retracted a previous statement about the church’s future to ensure that all decisions follow proper ecclesiastical guidance.

READ: 6.9 earthquake in Cebu: Aftershocks explained

‘Extensive damage’

The church has reportedly suffered extensive damage, including sinkholes and cavities beneath its flooring, which were assessed by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

These conditions have raised concerns about the safety of anyone entering the structure, and parish authorities have emphasized that these findings are being carefully reviewed as part of the Archdiocese’s assessment.

The review will guide decisions regarding whether the church can be repaired, reinforced, or replaced.

Officials acknowledged that the situation has caused uncertainty among the local faith community but urged parishioners to remain patient while the evaluation is ongoing.

Religious activities, including masses, are continuing on the church grounds, with precautions in place to ensure the safety of attendees.

Parish authorities said they are awaiting the Archdiocese’s final assessment and have asked the community to monitor official updates.

READ: Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Cebu

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