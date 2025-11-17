Clean, conscious, and comfort-first: celebrate World Toilet Day with Wilcon 

This World Toilet Day, Wilcon Depot shines the spotlight on the unsung hero of every bathroom: the modern water closet.

Shop for Wilcon’s wide selection of the best sanitaryware products during the Sanitaryware Splash Sale and enjoy up to 40% OFF select items from November 16 to 18, 2025.

Because luxury isn’t only about styles but also about sustainability, hygiene, and smart innovation.

Elevating everyday comfort with Pozzi

In the quiet corners of our homes, there’s a space that often gets overlooked, yet it’s where comfort and necessity meet, a design that helps with daily rituals. Pozzi brings thoughtful engineering into everyday living, turning the bathroom into a haven of care and conservation.

The Pozzi Theo, Alfeo, and Seron One-Piece Water Closets redefine responsible design with their low-water dual button feature. The dual-flush system gives you control, whether it’s liquid or solid waste– using only the water you need. Each flush saves liters, blending performance with purpose.

The Pozzi Clove One-Piece Water Closet takes it a step further with its Geberit tank fitting, a globally trusted system designed for durability and low maintenance. Designed with siphonic jet flushing, it delivers a powerful yet quiet clean, while consuming as little as 4 to 6 liters per flush. Its soft, closing seat cover makes sure every experience ends gently. No loud slams, just quiet satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Pozzi Errol and Sully embrace simplicity with single-button flushing systems that strike a balance between strength and sustainability. Across all models, Pozzi champions low-water consumption and redefined forms, proving that responsible choices can still look effortlessly elegant.

Innovation and indulgence with Kohler

For those who seek the cutting edge of comfort, Kohler transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary. The Kohler Modern Life One-Piece Water Closet is a study in minimalism with Revolution 360° flushing that reaches every inch of the bowl and CleanCoat technology that prevents mineral buildup for easy upkeep. It’s smart, sleek, and stunningly sustainable.

Then there is the Kohler Veil Intelligent Toilet, a masterpiece of modern living. With a motion-activated lid, LED nightlight, and self-cleaning wand, it redefines hygiene and convenience. Imagine a bathroom that anticipates your comfort, from temperature-controlled cleansing to touch-free operation, all controlled by a simple LCD remote.

The Kohler Parliament Grande and San Raphael Grande lines embody quiet luxury. Featuring rimless, fully skirted bowls and eco water-saving flush systems, they combine design precision with efficiency. Every curve and concealed trapway is made to simplify cleaning and amplify elegance.

A sustainable step toward a cleaner future

This World Toilet Day, Wilcon Depot reminds us that sustainability begins at home. In small actions, in mindful design choices, and in the comfort we create every day. With Pozzi’s water-saving innovations and Kohler’s intelligent hygiene solutions, upgrading your bathroom becomes not just an aesthetic decision but also a commitment to a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

Shop for Wilcon’s wide selection of the best sanitaryware products during the Sanitaryware Splash Sale and enjoy up to 40% OFF select items from November 16 to 18, 2025. After all, true luxury is the kind that leaves the world a little better, one flush at a time.

For more information about Wilcon, visit www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, or subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Or you may contact Wilcon Depot Hotline at 88-WILCON (88-945266) for inquiries.