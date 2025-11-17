Leptospirosis: What Cebu residents need to know post-Tino 

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Local government units (LGUs) in Cebu continue to urge the public to seek medical attention should they start showing symptoms of leptospirosis — a fatal infection that often follows severe flooding.

As the province recovers from the heavy flooding caused by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi), the risk of leptospirosis remains high.

Recently, a family in Talisay City tragically lost their patriarch to the disease, a story which quickly went viral on social media.

What is leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. It is caused by bacteria of the Leptospira genus, which can live in water and moist soil for weeks, even months.

Rodents, especially rats and mice, are the most common carriers. But other animals, like pigs, cows, and dogs, can also host the bacteria.

Why do floods increase leptospirosis risk?

When heavy rains or typhoons sweep through, contaminated animal urine can mix into floodwaters, sewage, or even soil, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the U. S. Government.

People who wade through or come in contact with these contaminated waters, especially if they have cuts, abrasions, and open wounds, risk exposure to the bacteria.

However, experts noted that bacteria can also enter the body even if the individual has no cuts or exposed skin. They can get infected if the bacteria enter through mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose, or mouth.

That’s why healthcare professionals urge those who come in contact with floodwaters to consult with doctors should they start exhibiting symptoms.

What are the symptoms?

The incubation period (the time between exposure and first symptoms) typically ranges from 2 to 30 days.

But in many cases, symptoms often appear within 5 to 14 days after exposure, as reported by the Department of Health (DOH).

Early symptoms of leptospirosis can look like the flu, making it easy to confuse with other illnesses. Some of the key symptoms to watch for include the following:

Sudden high fever

Severe headache

Muscle aches, especially in the calves and the lower back

Chills

Red or bloodshot eyes (conjunctival suffusion)

Vomiting or diarrhea

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes) or dark urine

If left untreated, the infection can lead to severe health complications, such as kidney damage, liver failure, meningitis, or breathing problems.

How can you prevent it?

In turn, health authorities have advised the practical steps for protection:

Avoid contact with floodwater if possible. When wading through floodwater, wear knee-high boots and protective clothing. Cover any wounds or broken skin before exposure, and wash thoroughly with clean water and soap right afterward. Monitor for symptoms for up to a month after being in floodwater. Even if symptoms have yet to show up, seek medical attention, especially those who were exposed. The DOH strongly recommends consulting a doctor after flood exposure. Take preventive medication only under a healthcare provider’s supervision. Doxycycline is sometimes prescribed as prophylaxis (preventive antibiotic) for people with high exposure to contaminated water.

Likewise, never self-prescribe or take antibiotics without a doctor. Experts warned that using doxycycline incorrectly may reduce its effectiveness and contribute to antibiotic resistance.

What to do?

If you start experiencing symptoms, especially after flood exposure, go to your nearest health center or hospital immediately.

Early diagnosis and treatment significantly improve outcomes.

Health officials here have also urged prompt consultation, noting that severe leptospirosis may require hospitalization and sometimes dialysis for kidney failure.

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