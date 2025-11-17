Seda Central Bloc celebrates “The Joy That Brings Us Together” in heartfelt Christmas Tree lighting

Seda Central Bloc ushered in the festive season on November 13, 2025 with the dazzling illumination of its annual Christmas tree, centered on the powerful and timely theme, “The Joy that Brings Us Together.”

Seda Central Bloc invites everyone to make the hotel their home this Christmas season, sharing in moments that bring people together with warmth, care, and a shared sense of purpose.

More than a spectacular display, the event served as a heartfelt beacon of solidarity and hope, dedicating its glow to the victims and communities across Cebu affected by recent calamities, including the devastating Typhoon Tino and recurrent earthquake tremors. The event was attended by hotel stakeholders, guests, and distinguished leaders including Cebu Province Governor Hon. Pam Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Hon. Nestor Archival, emphasizing the unified recovery effort.

The atmosphere was one of profound resilience and unity, reflecting the Filipino spirit of bayanihan (communal unity). General Manager Ron Manalang emphasized that the celebration symbolizes the enduring spirit of hope, joy, and unity, especially in light of the challenges the province has faced over the past months.

“Over the past months, our community has faced multiple challenges… Yet here we are, standing together,” Manalang stated. “Tonight, as we usher the holiday season, we rekindle the light within each of us—sparkling resilience, compassion, and unity… The joy that brings us together.”

A beacon of resilience and heritage

The Christmas tree itself stands as a breathtaking centerpiece, adorned with elements that gracefully blend traditional Filipino craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic. The tree’s design symbolizes the nation’s timeless beauty and vibrant future, now serving as a powerful emblem of resilience and the courage to move forward.

Director of Sales and Marketing Thrina De la Calzada echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the difficult period Cebu has endured. “Given all that has happened, not pushing through with this event would have been the most prudent and understandable thing to do,” she remarked. “Yet Christmas has always held a special place in our hearts. Perhaps tonight’s Christmas tree lighting is not merely about lights and decorations. It’s about rekindling hope, about being together… and to remind ourselves that brighter days always follow after a storm.”

Gastronomic adventure and community focus

The evening was a celebration of culture and togetherness, featuring a magical serenade by the Cebu Normal University Chorale and String Edition Orchestra. Attendees were treated to a gastronomic adventure centered on the theme, emphasizing classic Filipino flavors and heritage. The hotel’s culinary team presented a unique and sophisticated take on beloved Filipino classics, guided by sustainable practices and local ingredients, ensuring that “Each dish tells a story reflecting generosity, connection, and care for the earth.”

The event also highlighted Seda Central Bloc’s commitment to community engagement. DepEd public schools supervisor, Mr. Willie Adonay Jr., praised the hotel’s long-standing support, noting, “As we gather under the glow of the Christmas tree, we celebrate not only the life that brightens this season, but also the life that Seda Central Bloc has brought into the lives of many, especially the children of Becerril Elementary School in Brgy. Upper Becerril.”

A season of hope, heritage, and hospitality

The tree lighting ceremony was not just a symbol of rising resilience; it served as a festive prelude to the array of experiences guests can expect at Seda Central Bloc throughout the holiday season, embodying the theme, “The Joy that Brings Us Together.”

Beyond the tree’s stunning display, guests are invited to partake in the hotel’s rich holiday offerings such as Filipino-inspired Christmas and New Year’s lunch and dinner, special Christmas and New Year’s staycation packages, signature treats, and the hotel’s much anticipated New Year’s Eve countdown.

The evening closed with the assurance that “Cebu is rising because of its people,” and a renewed commitment to connecting with the community. As Head of Strategy & Development Ayala Land Hospitality, Emee Aganon remarked, the lights serve as a symbol of “hope, gratitude, and togetherness.”

Seda Central Bloc invites everyone to make the hotel their home this Christmas season, sharing in moments that bring people together with warmth, care, and a shared sense of purpose.