Ellen Adarna exposes Derek Ramsay, shares 2021 screenshots

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Celebrity Ellen Adarna is once again in the spotlight after sharing alleged evidence of infidelity involving actor Derek Ramsay.

On Monday, November 17, the actress posted a series of Instagram Stories revealing private conversations, clarifying details about her relationship, and addressing questions from fans.

Adarna conveyed her shock and disbelief in her Instagram story, writing, “The audacity. Wow. The Audacity era. Wow. Sad boi era. Wow. Victim. Wow. Sympathy fishing. #manchild.”

The screenshots she shared were dated February 13, 2021, just nine days after she and Ramsay officially became a couple on February 4, 2021.

The messages depicted persistent communication from Ramsay to another individual, who expressed frustration over the repeated attempts to contact them.

“Tapos he literally messaged me everywhere — IG, Whatsapp, and text if I’m avoiding him […] Parang puro excuse nalang siya always… Kaya ayoko na kausap,” said the alleged unnamed mistress in the chat. (“He literally messaged me everywhere — Instagram, WhatsApp, and text — asking if I’m avoiding him […] He’s always giving excuses […] so I don’t want to talk to him anymore.”)

Reflecting on the timing of the alleged incidents, Adarna remarked that even typical cheaters often forget about their “side chick” during the “honeymoon stage.”

According to her, Ramsay allegedly maintained such behavior just nine days into their relationship, prompting her to say, “But this is 9 days […] hands down.”

When fans asked why she married Ramsay despite this revelation, Adarna clarified that she only learned about the messages just recently:

“Nakita mo ba ang post? I said I found out about it 3 weeks ago, like this month only. Okay, may nagsumbong sa akin.”

Adarna said her lawyers advised her not to reveal the identity of the other woman, but she emphasized that the person is not an ex-girlfriend and has been a longtime friend of Ramsay.

She told fans, “As much as I’d want to reveal who this girl is, my lawyers advised me not to. I can get in trouble […] But she is not an ex-girlfriend. They’ve been friends for decades, and she’s always been there.”

She also issued a warning to online gossipers, addressing those spreading rumors and hinting that more information could come in the future:

“Ano na mga pambansang marites? Anong pinaglalaban nyo sa smear campaigns nyo? I have more, but will release it at the right time and the proper forum.”

This is not the first time Adarna has publicly addressed rumors.

In October, she dismissed claims linking Sarah Lahbati to her rumored breakup with Ramsay, joking on Instagram, “Since when were u a house agent???”

She also told Ogie Diaz to verify his sources, adding, “Tawang-tawa kami ni Sarah sayo.”

(“Sarah and I are laughing at you.”)

Earlier that month, Adarna celebrated her daughter Lily’s first birthday party attended by close friends.

READ: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay managlahi ang posts sa birthday ni Liana

Some netizens noted Ramsay’s absence in the photos, though he posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, calling Lily his “sweet Lilyput” and “the best thing that has ever happened” to him.

Adarna’s recent Instagram stories have sparked online discussion, with fans praising her transparency while others continue to speculate about her relationship.

Adarna’s Instagram revelations quickly drew attention online, prompting a mix of reactions from netizens.

Some responded with humor while also reflecting on the challenges of handling infidelity in long-term relationships.

One netizen said, “Once a cheater always a cheater talaga […] rare lang ang taong nagbabago, 1% lang.”

(“Once a cheater, always a cheater […] it’s rare for someone to change, only about 1%”.)

Several comments highlighted the impact of digital evidence, like screenshots, and debated accountability in relationships.

Through her posts, Adarna appears determined to handle the situation on her own terms while signaling that more evidence may be revealed.

READ: Ellen Adarna slams family, friends associated with corrupt politicians, contractors

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