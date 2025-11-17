Fuel prices up by P1.20 per liter Tuesday

PRICE HIKE. Gasoline and diesel prices will increase anew on Tuesday (Nov. 18, 2025), according to Seaoil. Both products will increase by PHP1.20 per liter. (PNA file photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – Prices of gasoline and diesel will both increase by P1.20 per liter on Tuesday as supply issues continue.

In an advisory, Seaoil said it would implement the price hike effective 6 a.m. on Nov. 18.

READ: Fuel prices to go up to P1.50 per liter next week

This is the seventh consecutive week of gasoline price hike and fourth for diesel.

“No movement on kerosene per State of Calamity Proclamation No. 1077,” the advisory added.

The proclamation was issued by Malacañang on Nov. 5, 2025 following the impact of the Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) to allow government agencies to provide “maximum care, assistance, and services to individuals and families affected by disaster, implement emergency rehabilitation projects to lessen its impact, and facilitate the resumption of normal social and economic activities.”

READ: New round of oil price hikes set on Nov. 18

Under a state of calamity, prices of basic commodities are frozen for 60 days and 15 days for kerosene. (PNA)

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