PRC releases list of 2026 licensure exams schedule
By: Airam Limatog November 17,2025 - 01:00 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced the schedule for the 2026 licensure exams.
The list, released on Monday, November 17, included the following exam dates:
JANUARY
- Real Estate Consultants (Revalida) – 12, 13, 14
- Architects – 20, 22
- Sanitary Engineers (CBLE) – 26, 27, 28
FEBRUARY
- Criminologists – 4, 5, 6
- Respiratory Therapists (CBLE) – 9, 10
- Mechanical Engineers – 11, 12, 13
- Certified Plant Mechanics (CBLE) – 11, 12, 13
- Master Plumbers – 19, 20
- Nurses – 26, 27
MARCH
- Medical Technologists – 5, 6
- Professional Teachers – 15
- Electronics Engineers – 17, 18
- Electronics Technicians – 19
- Physicians – 23, 24, 30, 31
- Civil Engineers – 26, 27
APRIL
- Midwives – 14, 15
- Real Estate Brokers – 16
- Pharmacists – 18, 19
- Registered Electrical Engineers – 21, 22
- Registered Master Electricians – 23
MAY
- Dentists (Written) – 4, 5, 6
- Dental Hygienists (Written-CBLE) – 7
- Dental Hygienists (Practical) – 8
- Dentists (Practical) – 11 to 18
- Speech-Language Pathologists (CBLE) – 18, 19
- Chemical Engineers (CBLE) – 20, 21, 22
- Certified Public Accountants – 24, 25, 26
- Environmental Planners (CBLE) – 27, 28
JUNE
- Physical Therapists – 2, 3
- Occupational Therapists (CBLE) – 4
- Architects – 8, 10
JULY
- Interior Designers – 1, 2, 3
- Real Estate Appraisers – 7
- Landscape Architects (CBLE) – 8, 9, 10
- Master Plumbers – 11, 12
AUGUST
- Criminologists – 1, 2, 3
- Mechanical Engineers – 7, 8, 9
- Certified Plant Mechanics (CBLE) – 7, 8, 9
- Professional Food Technologists (CBLE) – 12, 13
- Medical Technologists – 15, 16
- Guidance Counselors (CBLE) – 17, 18
- Psychologists (CBLE) – 19, 20
- Psychometricians – 19, 20
- Sanitary Engineers (CBLE) – 24, 25, 26
- Nurses – 29, 30
SEPTEMBER
- Foreign Medical Professionals (CBLE) – 1, 2
- Librarians (CBLE) – 3, 4
- Registered Electrical Engineers – 5, 6
- Registered Master Electricians – 7
- Real Estate Consultants (Written) – 8
- Social Workers – 9, 10, 11
- Professional Teachers – 20
- Geodetic Engineers (CBLE) – 23, 24
- Civil Engineers – 26, 27
- Ocular Pharmacologists (CBLE) – 28
- Optometrists (Written-CBLE) – 28, 29, 30
OCTOBER
- Fisheries Professionals – 1, 2
- Physicians – 3, 4, 10, 11
- Real Estate Consultants (Revalida) – 5, 6, 7
- Optometrists (Practical) – 5 to 9, 12
- Naval Architects (CBLE) – 5, 6, 7
- Professional Foresters – 8, 9
- Chemical Technicians – 12
- Chemists (CBLE) – 13, 14
- Pharmacists – 15, 16
- Electronics Engineers – 17, 18
- Electronics Technicians – 19
- Metallurgical Engineers (CBLE) – 20, 21, 22
- Mining Engineers (CBLE) – 20, 21, 22
- Certified Public Accountants – 24, 25, 26
NOVEMBER
- Veterinarians (CBLE) – 4, 5, 6
- Midwives – 7, 8
- Aeronautical Engineers (CBLE) – 9, 10, 11
- Nutritionist-Dietitians (CBLE) – 12, 13
- Chemical Engineers (CBLE) – 14, 15, 16
- Customs Brokers – 17, 18
- Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers – 19, 20
- Dentists (Written) – 22, 23, 24
- Geologists (CBLE) – 25, 26, 27
- Dentists (Practical) – 28 to December 5
- Speech-Language Pathologists (CBLE) – 29, 30
DECEMBER
- Agriculturists – 1, 2, 3
- Occupational Therapists (CBLE) – 4
- Physical Therapists – 5, 6
- Dental Technologists (Written-CBLE) – 7
- Dental Technologists (Practical) – 8, 9
- Radiologic Technologists – 10, 11
- X-Ray Technologists (CBLE) – 10, 11
The PRC also reminded all applicants to file and submit their required documents to their respective Regional Offices and Offsite Service Centers within the prescribed period. ###
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