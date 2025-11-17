PRC releases list of 2026 licensure exams schedule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced the schedule for the 2026 licensure exams.

The list, released on Monday, November 17, included the following exam dates:

JANUARY

Real Estate Consultants (Revalida) – 12, 13, 14

Architects – 20, 22

Sanitary Engineers (CBLE) – 26, 27, 28

FEBRUARY

Criminologists – 4, 5, 6

Respiratory Therapists (CBLE) – 9, 10

Mechanical Engineers – 11, 12, 13

Certified Plant Mechanics (CBLE) – 11, 12, 13

Master Plumbers – 19, 20

Nurses – 26, 27

MARCH

Medical Technologists – 5, 6

Professional Teachers – 15

Electronics Engineers – 17, 18

Electronics Technicians – 19

Physicians – 23, 24, 30, 31

Civil Engineers – 26, 27

APRIL

Midwives – 14, 15

Real Estate Brokers – 16

Pharmacists – 18, 19

Registered Electrical Engineers – 21, 22

Registered Master Electricians – 23

MAY

Dentists (Written) – 4, 5, 6

Dental Hygienists (Written-CBLE) – 7

Dental Hygienists (Practical) – 8

Dentists (Practical) – 11 to 18

Speech-Language Pathologists (CBLE) – 18, 19

Chemical Engineers (CBLE) – 20, 21, 22

Certified Public Accountants – 24, 25, 26

Environmental Planners (CBLE) – 27, 28

JUNE

Physical Therapists – 2, 3

Occupational Therapists (CBLE) – 4

Architects – 8, 10

JULY

Interior Designers – 1, 2, 3

Real Estate Appraisers – 7

Landscape Architects (CBLE) – 8, 9, 10

Master Plumbers – 11, 12

AUGUST

Criminologists – 1, 2, 3

Mechanical Engineers – 7, 8, 9

Certified Plant Mechanics (CBLE) – 7, 8, 9

Professional Food Technologists (CBLE) – 12, 13

Medical Technologists – 15, 16

Guidance Counselors (CBLE) – 17, 18

Psychologists (CBLE) – 19, 20

Psychometricians – 19, 20

Sanitary Engineers (CBLE) – 24, 25, 26

Nurses – 29, 30

SEPTEMBER

Foreign Medical Professionals (CBLE) – 1, 2

Librarians (CBLE) – 3, 4

Registered Electrical Engineers – 5, 6

Registered Master Electricians – 7

Real Estate Consultants (Written) – 8

Social Workers – 9, 10, 11

Professional Teachers – 20

Geodetic Engineers (CBLE) – 23, 24

Civil Engineers – 26, 27

Ocular Pharmacologists (CBLE) – 28

Optometrists (Written-CBLE) – 28, 29, 30

OCTOBER

Fisheries Professionals – 1, 2

Physicians – 3, 4, 10, 11

Real Estate Consultants (Revalida) – 5, 6, 7

Optometrists (Practical) – 5 to 9, 12

Naval Architects (CBLE) – 5, 6, 7

Professional Foresters – 8, 9

Chemical Technicians – 12

Chemists (CBLE) – 13, 14

Pharmacists – 15, 16

Electronics Engineers – 17, 18

Electronics Technicians – 19

Metallurgical Engineers (CBLE) – 20, 21, 22

Mining Engineers (CBLE) – 20, 21, 22

Certified Public Accountants – 24, 25, 26

NOVEMBER

Veterinarians (CBLE) – 4, 5, 6

Midwives – 7, 8

Aeronautical Engineers (CBLE) – 9, 10, 11

Nutritionist-Dietitians (CBLE) – 12, 13

Chemical Engineers (CBLE) – 14, 15, 16

Customs Brokers – 17, 18

Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers – 19, 20

Dentists (Written) – 22, 23, 24

Geologists (CBLE) – 25, 26, 27

Dentists (Practical) – 28 to December 5

Speech-Language Pathologists (CBLE) – 29, 30

DECEMBER

Agriculturists – 1, 2, 3

Occupational Therapists (CBLE) – 4

Physical Therapists – 5, 6

Dental Technologists (Written-CBLE) – 7

Dental Technologists (Practical) – 8, 9

Radiologic Technologists – 10, 11

X-Ray Technologists (CBLE) – 10, 11

The PRC also reminded all applicants to file and submit their required documents to their respective Regional Offices and Offsite Service Centers within the prescribed period. ###

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