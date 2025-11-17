Cebu City to build ‘Tent City’ for Tino evacuees

After setting up evacuation centers ahead of Typhoon Tino last Nov. 4, the Cebu City Government has started planning for temporary shelter facilities for those the typhoon displaced. (Photo from Mayor Nestor Archival)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government has begun planning for a “tent city” to temporarily relocate the affected families nearly two weeks after the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

Mayor Nestor Archival shared that the City will move the evacuees, especially those with damaged houses and whose homes occupy no-build zones.

“Ang ato gitanaw, we will provide tents. That’s why I’m asking institutions to help the people in the meantime kay wala pa silay kapuy-an,” he said during a press conference on Monday, November 17.

(We’re planning on providing tents. That’s why I’m asking institutions to help the people in the meantime because they still have nowhere to stay.)

The city government plans on working with other stakeholders to provide around 100 tents, along with comfort rooms, shower areas, and a kitchen for temporary use.

However, the relocation site has yet to be identified.

Read: Typhoons ruined homes of Mandaue City police

“We’re working overtime for barangay officials to identify where [we can relocate],” the mayor said.

“Ang lisod lang karon is to find a place—mao na ang challenge. Kung kinsa’y naa na makasuggest og mga bakante na maabangan sa siyudad, nihangyo ko na tabangi ang mga tao sa siyudad sa Sugbo,” he added.

(The difficult part now is finding a place—that’s the challenge. If anyone can suggest any vacant areas that the city can rent, I’m asking you to please help the people of Cebu City.)

Schools as evacuation centers

Eight public schools in Cebu City continue to shelter at least 2,000 evacuees despite the resumption of classes on Thursday, November 12.

The schools being used as temporary shelter facilities with ongoing face-to-face classes include the Talamban Elementary School (621 evacuees), Regino Mercado Night High School (241 evacuees), OPRRA Elementary School (one family), and San Jose National High School (one family).

Modular distance learning has been implemented in San Jose Elementary School (which temporarily houses 385 evacuees), Lusaran National High School (53 evacuees), and Lusaran Elementary School (150 evacuees).

The Bacayan Elementary School has hosted 712 evacuees with ongoing limited emergency classes.

According to Archival, the evacuees may stay in these schools until Thursday, November 20.

Read: Visayas flood victims to get justice, vows Ombudsman

Thousands displaced by Typhoon Tino

As of November 16, the city government has recorded 49,840 families or 249,200 individuals affected by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi).

The most hard-hit areas were those in the south district, particularly Barangays Duljo Fatima, Bulacao, Tisa, Guadalupe, and Basak Pardo, where at least 20,000 families were affected.

Meanwhile, at least 12,000 affected families were recorded in the north district as those the typhoon had affected.

At least 265,153 houses were damaged in nine regions that endured Tino’s winds and flash floods. The National Disaster Risk and Reduction Council, in its assessment as of Nov. 16, also reported that 735 cities and towns suspended classes because of the typhoon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP