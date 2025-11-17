MCCBL offers small schools with big dreams a top-notch league 

Photo caption: Organizers and team representatives pose for a group photo during one of their meetings. | MCCBL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu has long relied on a single intercollegiate league in the Cesafi. That will soon change with the arrival of the Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League (MCCBL), which is stepping in to give smaller, less-exposed schools a real platform in the Queen City of the South.

Formed by a group of basketball advocates, the MCCBL aims to build a legitimate and well-organized college league outside Cesafi. They set out to provide small schools with big dreams a quality tournament.

The MCCBL organizers

One of the organizers, sports broadcaster and coach Sandi Grumo, said they’re committed to building a long-term grassroots program for players who aren’t part of Cesafi programs.

“We want to develop grassroots basketball among college players, especially those from schools that aren’t Cesafi members. This gives them a chance to showcase their skills and be discovered for opportunities at higher levels,” said Grumo, who serves as the league’s executive director.

Joining him in running the league are commissioner Jerry Capacio and founder Remar Baguio. The MCCBL will make its debut on December 6 at the Cordova Sports Complex.

Backed by Spalding and Cue Projects, the league will open with six teams in Salazar Colleges of Science and Institute of Technology, Talisay City College, Cordova Public College, Mandaue City College, Cebu Technological University (CTU), and St. Cecilia’s College-Cebu.

The MCCBL season

Grumo said the inaugural season will be short but competitive. Teams will play a single round robin, with the top seed advancing to the semifinals. The second and third seeds will battle for the other semis slot. Winners of the knockout semifinals move on to a one-game championship, while the losing teams face off for third place.

“Our goal next season is to turn this into a long-running, province-wide league and invite more schools that want to join,” Grumo added.

“This league is for small schools with big dreams. We made sure they’ll get proper exposure through our live-streaming crew, which will be handled by a production team from Manila.”

READ: Cesafi members recount loss, survival in Typhoon Tino’s wake

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