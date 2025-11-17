Man arrested in Compostela Cebu hostage drama

Compostela, Cebu | CDN Digital infographic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police rescued a woman and her 7-year-old daughter whom a man had allegedly held hostage inside their home in Barangay Poblacion, Compostela, Cebu on Monday, Nov. 17.

A concerned citizen reported the incident to the Compostela Police around 8:40 a.m. The caller said the man was also threatening to kill the woman and child.

Responding officers from the Compostela Police proceeded to the residence in Purok Tamprut and sought support from the Danao City Special Weapons and Tactics team.

Upon arrival, police said they located the suspect, identified as Joshua Limates Canlas, inside a locked room with his partner, Roxanne Calledo, and her daughter, both residents of the same purok.

Canlas, 33, allegedly detained the victims and threatened to stab them to death using a long, sharp arrow.

Negotiators attempted to pacify Canlas while officers assessed the situation.

During the confrontation, the suspect, while armed with the arrow, allegedly prevented the victims from leaving the room.

When negotiations failed to de-escalate the situation, SWAT members and Compostela police forcibly entered the room and subdued the suspect.

The mother and child were safely rescued, and no injuries were reported.

Following the incident, police recovered the arrow from the suspect.

Motive, charges

Police said an argument between Canlas and the woman fueled by jealousy triggered the incident, with investigation later revealing that the suspect and his partner had been engaged in repeated disputes.

Canlas was brought to Compostela Police Station, where he was detained pending formal complaints for serious illegal detention, violations of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, and the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

Authorities said the victims are now receiving assistance while further investigation is ongoing.

READ: Rescued workers from Compostela, Cebu flood: We’re given second life

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