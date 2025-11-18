Practical, life-saving gifts to give this Christmas

In the wake of destructive calamities battering Cebu and beyond, the fine line between readiness and danger means everything.

Preparedness is our first line of defense and, perhaps, the most meaningful gift we can give this Christmas.

Resilience and preparedness should be among the top priorities this holiday season. If you find yourself in a dilemma about what to give your family and friends this Christmas or what to include on your own wishlist, here are some practical and life-saving gifts to consider:

Waterproof bags

Whether it’s heavy rain or knee- to chest-deep flooding, waterproof bags can serve as go-bags to keep your essentials dry. Though they vary in size, what’s important is that they’re easy to carry and can hold vital items such as documents, a change of clothes, ready-to-eat food, clean water, and hygiene essentials in one secure container.

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It’s also encouraged, with or without warning, to keep a go-bag packed and placed near exits. This ensures you can grab it immediately during emergencies or evacuations.

First aid kit and Basic first aid training

When it comes to safety, a first aid kit is one of the most practical and thoughtful gifts you can give a loved one. During calamities, emergency responders may not always reach you in time, especially if communication lines are down. A first aid kit helps keep wounds clean and prevents minor injuries from worsening.

Before misfortune strikes, consider inviting your friends and family to join local first aid demonstrations. For a more in-depth experience, seek guidance from community responders and schedule formal training. It’s important to understand proper procedures — ensuring that when the time comes, your aid truly helps rather than harms.

Camping Tent and foldable mats

Even without major structural damage, camping tents can be a lifesaver when temporary shelter is needed. They offer warmth and protection from insects at night. Foldable mats, on the other hand, provide comfort and insulation, keeping you off cold, damp ground.

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Both items can help ease the discomfort of displacement and protect your family from illness. Like go-bags, it’s best to keep them accessible near exits in case you need to leave quickly.

Protective gears: Raincoat, hardhat, reflective vest and the likes

During calamities, no fashion statement is better than safety gear. A raincoat and umbrella keep you dry, a hardhat protects you from falling debris, a reflective vest makes you visible in the dark, and boots safeguard your feet from sharp objects and potential infections such as leptospirosis.

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Giving these items to friends and family can help minimize harm and hazards. These aren’t just accessories — they’re shields of protection against both natural and manmade disasters.

Solar- or battery-powered equipments

During and after calamities, electricity is often one of the first services to be disrupted, leaving communities in the dark—literally and figuratively. Having solar- or battery-powered essentials such as flashlights, lanterns, and radios can make a world of difference in these moments. Light sources help maintain safety and calm during blackouts, while radios provide crucial updates and instructions from local authorities when internet or phone signals are down.

You can also consider giving rechargeable power banks or solar chargers to keep phones and small devices functional in emergencies. These tools may seem simple, but in times of crisis, they can mean the difference between panic and preparedness.

Furthermore, remember that linemen and power company workers labor tirelessly to restore electricity, often risking their safety to serve the community. Extending patience and understanding to them is also a form of compassion and gratitude.

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In every trying time, the bayanihan spirit we’ve shown to the world remains a hallmark of our identity. But as much as we rely on one another, preparedness is our first line of defense and, perhaps, the most meaningful gift we can give this Christmas.