SBP execs meet with Cebu basketball stakeholders, discuss dev’t programs

Photo caption: SBP executives and Cebu basketball stakeholders pose for a group photo after their fruitful meeting. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) met with Cebu’s key basketball stakeholders on Sunday, November 16, to discuss upcoming development programs and strengthen the federation’s presence in the province.

SBP Executive Director Erika Dy, SBP Technical Academy Head Andrew Teh, and SBP Region 7 Director Popoy Navarro led the meeting, which tackled the federation’s plans, updates, and priorities for grassroots and competitive basketball. The discussion also covered safeguarding player welfare, particularly during recruitment.

The consultation came a day after Dy and Te attended the East Asia Super League (EASL) Group B game between the Meralco Bolts and the Macau Black Bears — the first international game hosted by the Cebu Coliseum in years.

READ: EASL: RHJ dazzles, Romero sets record as Meralco dominates Macau

‘Productive meeting’

“It was a productive consultative meeting where ED Erika heard concerns and ideas from some of the key people behind Cebu basketball. Cebu has been identified as a major hot spot for talent and will be the site of several SBP activities and programs moving forward,” Navarro said.

Under Navarro’s leadership, SBP Region 7 has been active in the local basketball scene, conducting referee and coaching seminars, running its CYBL grassroots league, and extending support to the statistics and officiating operations of the ongoing Cesafi Season 25 for the first time.

Cebu City Sports Commission Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, along with organizers Dee J P. Villanueva and Mikey Cabahug, and other personalities, including Joel Co, also joined the meeting.

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