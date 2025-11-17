Mandaue man, freed after plea bargain, arrested again in drug bust

Police and anti-drug enforcers arrested a previously released man in a drug bust operation on Nov. 15 | PDEA Central Visayas photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A man listed as a regional target by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine National Police was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Japan Shutter, Barangay Tipolo, on Saturday, Nov. 15.

The operation, carried out around 9:35 p.m., was led by PDEA Mandaue City Office in coordination with Mandaue City Police Station 2.

Authorities said the suspect, identified only as alias “Dondon,” 41, a dispatcher and resident of the area, had been under surveillance for nearly two months.

The entrapment stemmed from information provided by a confidential informant, leading to the buildup of the case against the suspect, PDEA said.

Investigators said he was disposing an estimated 150 grams of shabu weekly prior to his arrest.

Record in illegal drugs

Dondon was previously arrested in 2016 for illegal drug activities but was released after entering a plea bargain agreement, PDEA added.

Seized from the suspect were seven packs of suspected shabu weighing around 80 grams, with an estimated market value of P544,000, along with the buy-bust money used in the operation.

Additionally, the confiscated items have been turned over to the PDEA’s regional laboratory for examination and proper disposition.

READ: Cebu City drug bust: 5 nabbed in Brgy. Inayawan

The suspect is currently detained at the PDEA Central Visayas facility in Lahug, Cebu City, pending further investigation and the possible filing of charges.

Under Philippine law, the sale of dangerous drugs carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP