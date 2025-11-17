Marcoleta hits flood control probe in INC 3-day ‘rally for transparency’

Members of the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) gather at the Quirino Grandstand at the Rizal Park in Manila on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2025, for a three-day event dubbed “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy.” –Photo by Grig C. Montegrande | INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Transparency, accountability, and peace — these were the three major calls made by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), as more than half a million of its members gathered at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday, Nov. 16, marking the start of the three-day “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy.”

READ: LIVE UPDATES: INC anti-corruption rallies

Along with that broad appeal against the corruption hounding the government, a lawmaker and prominent member of the sect took this occasion to reaffirm his defense of some witnesses in this still-unraveling controversy and his criticism of the government’s investigation into allegedly anomalous flood control projects exposed by the scandal.

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta, the third speaker at the rally after INC general evangelist Bienvenido Santiago and INC spokesperson Edwil Zabala, cited several examples of how the government lacked transparency in its ongoing corruption probe.

He again criticized the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) for not publicizing its hearings, adding that the fact-finding body cannot act independently, as it has to seek information from other institutions such as the Congress and courts.

“It has been weeks since the former Speaker of the House of Representatives (Martin Romualdez) submitted his affidavit. Did anyone know about this? Did they report what the affidavit of Martin Romualdez contains? None. No. They really want us not to see the truth,” he said.

Marcoleta also defended anew contractor-couple, Pacifico “Curlee” and Cezarah “Sarah” Discaya, as well as Orly Guteza.

READ: PH corruption scandals: No convictions, jail time for those involved

The former Senate blue ribbon chair said the Discayas “took the initiative” to name those behind the anomalous public infrastructure projects, compromising their safety and that of their family.

But then Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla tried to prevent their inclusion in the witness protection program by demanding that they “return the money [that Remulla] believes they stole,” the senator again claimed, adding that the Discayas need not comply with such a requirement at the onset of the application process, as this was not covered by law.

Marcoleta then defended Guteza, whom he called “the most credible witness ever produced by the blue ribbon committee” for “connecting” former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co to Romualdez.

“But what did they do? They focused on the alleged fake notarization. How can that be faked?” he said. “This is what they are doing to curtail transparency.”

The senator criticized Remulla as well for supposedly imposing unnecessary requirements with regard to the video of Co, who alleged that President Marcos and Romualdez ordered P100 billion worth of “insertions” in the 2025 budget.

“The Ombudsman released a statement, they said… ‘before we accept that, you have to go home first, have it verified, maybe even have it notarized, make it official.’ They asked for all kinds of requirements,” Marcoleta said.

INC RALLY / NOVEMBER 16, 2025 | Members of the religious group Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) gather at the Quirino Grandstand at the Rizal Park in Manila on Saturday, November 16, 2025, for a three-day event dubbed “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy.” | INQUIRER PHOTO / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

READ: INC rally crowd surpasses half-million mark

“But they forgot in the charter of the Ombudsman itself, you can file a complaint in any shape or form, even anonymously.”

“How can we show transparency and have accountability in our country when the leader of the Ombudsman office, who was the former secretary of the Department of Justice, and his prosecutor general, who should be the ones to file cases against [corrupt officials] and punish the guilty, are the ones leading the cover-up of all of these? Will we allow this? Isn’t this an insult to us? Are you okay with being insulted? Marcoleta asked the crowd, as they answered “No!”

No diversion of justice

Santiago said INC wants ongoing investigations to be open to the public to ensure there would be no cover-up.

He said those behind the anomalous flood control projects should be held accountable “no matter who they are” and “no matter their position in the government.”

“Justice should not be diverted in order to protect anyone, especially the brains and the masterminds of the corruption,” Santiago said.

He also stressed INC is not part of any destabilization plots against the Marcos administration.

“We do not agree with anything unconstitutional. We do not agree with a revolutionary government. We do not agree with a coup d’etat, with a snap election. We do not agree with a military junta,” Santiago said. “We do not want the fall of the government as an institution. What we want is the fall of corruption.”

He said while INC is calling for truth and justice, it seeks to achieve this not through chaos or violence but through peaceful means.

“We are not calling for chaos, we are pushing for peace,” he said. “Until those responsible are found, until the masterminds are held responsible, we will continue to watch and call for peaceful actions.”

Second time

The Manila City government has suspended face-to-face classes on Nov. 17 to 18 due to the INC rally. Government offices, however, will remain open.

This was the second time this year that the Christian sect mobilized its members for a massive rally.

On Jan. 13, an estimated 1.8 million INC members participated in the “National Rally for Peace” held nationwide. The main gathering in Manila drew about 1.58 million, according to the Philippine National Police.

The group emphasized back then that the peace rally was not a political power play but a “very practical” and “moral” call to government officials.

It said the event was to express support for President Marcos’ position that the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, following her breakup with the administration, was not constructive.

INC supported the “UniTeam” of Marcos and Duterte in the 2022 elections, where both candidates won by a landslide.

Palace responds

The United People’s Initiative (UPI), composed of retired military officers, held a simultaneous rally at the Edsa People Power Monument in Quezon City to also call for government accountability and transparency. Police estimated 1,500 people attended as of 6 p.m.

Malacañang, meanwhile, warned that supporting the calls of some groups to oust Mr. Marcos in the middle of the administration’s investigation into the corruption scandal would leave those behind it to go scot-free and continue to keep stealing public funds.

“Those who want him removed from office are people and groups whose interests are threatened by this investigation,” Palace press officer Claire Castro said in a message to reporters.

The Palace issued the statement following UPI’s call for the President to step down should he not be able to address the claims of Co, former House appropriations committee chair, particularly the alleged P100-billion congressional insertions in the 2025 national budget. — With reports from Jason Sigales, Zacarian Sarao, Dexter Cabalza, and Inquirer Research

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