USPF make case as Cesafi title contenders with 1-0 win over UP Cebu

Photo caption: USPF Panthers. | Cesafi file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers continued to build their title credentials in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s football tournament after edging the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 1–0, on Sunday, Nov. 16, at the Cebu City Sports Center pitch.

Roberto Aguilar delivered the winner in the 90th minute, cementing USPF’s hold on first place. The Panthers now have 10 points off 3 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw.

Their strong run adds new life to a season long dominated by the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, the league’s winningest program. USC sits in second with six 6 after a shaky 1–3 (win-draw) slate.

UP Cebu, meanwhile, dropped to 4 points with a 1-1-1 card after suffering their second loss. At the bottom are the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars with 1 point from a 0-1-2 record.

Magis Eagles beat USJ-R

In the high school division, the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles claimed their first win of the season, beating the USJ-R Jaguar Cubs, 1–0. Antonio Benito Canton scored the lone goal to lift SHS-AdC to a 1-1-1 record for 4 points, placing them third behind the streaking DBTC Greywolves, who earlier ran away with a 9–0 rout.

The Jaguar Cubs took their first loss after five outings but remain in a decent position with a 1-1-3 record worth 6 points.

READ: Don Bosco Greywolves rout San Carlos Baby Warriors in Cesafi football

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