NBI: Prove that Zaldy Co’s aide, wife were abducted, flown to Chile

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MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Monday denied allegations made by former lawmaker Mike Defensor that resigned Ako Bicol congressman Elizaldy Co’s aide and his wife were illegally detained and flown out of the country using fake passports.

The NBI, in statement urged Defensor to “present verifiable evidence, not hearsay, should he persist in making these accusations.”

“Should the evidence so warrant, the Bureau shall proceed with the appropriate investigative actions,” the NBI said in reference to a supposed incident involving Co’s aide, John Paul Estrada and his wife.

Defensor earlier claimed that Estrada and his wife were unlawfully held and beaten by NBI personnel, and were flown to Chile to prevent them from testifying in the ongoing flood control corruption scandal.

READ: Zaldy Co on months-long silence: Romualdez ‘will shoot me if I talk’

‘No credible proof’

“Absent any credible proof, these allegations remain unfounded, cannot be given weight, and may even lead to prosecution for its malicious intent to undermine the credibility and integrity of the Bureau.”

The NBI said it has coordinated with the Bureau of Immigration to determine if the couple indeed left the Philippines.

“We categorically condemn any false, malicious or unverified statements intended to undermine the credibility and integrity of our institution. We reaffirm our commitment to transparency, due process, and the rule of law,” it said.

“The Bureau remains fully open to any formal investigation and welcome any legitimate inquiry to establish the truth.”

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