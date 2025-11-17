Landazabal tops Sugbu shootout bowling tilt

Photo caption: Feben Landazabal (center) is flanked by Danny Sabang (left) and Sam Maquiling (right).

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Division B bowler Feben Landazabal emerged as the champion in the final round of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (Sugbu) regular shootout tournament last Sunday, November 16, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

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He overcame a strong field, including Division C’s Sam Maquiling, who had 38 handicap points, and Division A’s Danny Sabang, carrying just 5 handicap points.

Landazabal, though only having a lower handicap of 15, didn’t fold. He scored 180 pinfalls and outplayed Maquiling, who finished third with 152 pinfalls, while Sabang had 176 on the newly-oiled 40-foot pattern lanes.

In the qualifying round, Landazabal outlasted Dory Enoveso as both scored 701 pinfalls, clinching the finals berth, thanks to his lower handicap. Lemuel Paquibut rounded out the Division B qualifiers with 676 pinfalls.

In Division A, Sabang led the field with 831 pinfalls across four rounds, edging out Rommel Calipay (820) and Rene Ceniza (793), who placed second and third, respectively.

For Division C, Maquiling topped with 658 pinfalls, followed by Steph Maquiling with 628 and Orly Enoveso with 610.Photo caption: Feben Landazabal (center) is flanked by Danny Sabang (left) and Sam Maquiling (right).

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