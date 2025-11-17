Armed suspect in Naga, Cebu, arrested after motorcycle chase

After a brief chase, police in Naga, Cebu arrested a 25-year-old armed suspect who yielded illegal drugs upon a search following his arrest. | Contributed photo via Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 25-year-old armed man in Naga, Cebu, after a brief motorcycle chase that ended in Barangay Tinaan on Sunday evening, November 16, resulting in the seizure of an unlicensed firearm and suspected shabu.

The City of Naga Police Station reported that the incident began at around 5:20 p.m., when a concerned citizen alerted authorities about an armed man wearing an orange sweatshirt and black shorts and riding a motorcycle along the national road in Barangay Langtad.

Responding officers identified the man as Emerson Quiapo Encabo, a resident of Purok Seaside 2A of the same barangay.

READ: Naga, Cebu buy-bust: ‘Street-level pusher’ nabbed, drugs, gun seized

Brief chase

Police said that upon seeing the approaching patrol car, Encabo immediately sped off toward Naga City proper, prompting officers to pursue him with the mobile patrol’s siren activated.

The chase ended in Barangay Tinaan at around 5:43 p.m., when the suspect reportedly slowed down, lost control, and tumbled beside the road.

Encabo abandoned his motorcycle and attempted to escape on foot through a nearby alley, but officers caught up with him and placed him under arrest.

Recovered from Encabo was a .38-caliber revolver with no serial number and three live rounds, which police said he had no license to possess.

During the subsequent search, officers also seized six heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

As of this writing, Encabo is detained at the City of Naga Police Station, facing charges for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of illegal drugs under Section 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

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