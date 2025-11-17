“Sniper” Paciones to test his sights against Abcede in December slugfest

Photo caption: AJ Paciones. | Viva Promotions photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano prospect AJ “The Sniper” Paciones is set for an acid test against seasoned veteran Jaysever “Lion Hearted” Abcede this December in Manila.

Fighting under the Viva Promotions banner, Paciones will take on Abcede in an eight-round non-title bout as part of the “The Next Big Thing” fight card, co-presented by Elorde UKC and Viva Promotions. The matchup was recently confirmed by Viva Promotions on its social media channels.

READ: Paciones out as WBA’s top junior flyweight contender

Second fight in two months

The December fight marks Paciones’ second outing in just two months, following his emphatic second-round knockout of Jeraldine Ocrarit on the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila 2: The Countdown” on October 26 in Manila.

At 20, Paciones boasts a flawless 12–0 record, including 7 knockouts. Once ranked No. 1 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight division, he is steadily climbing the World Boxing Organization (WBO) rankings, where he currently sits at No. 11.

Abcede, a former champion

Standing in his path is the experienced Abcede, a former WBO Oriental and WBA Asia champion with 37 professional fights under his belt. However, the veteran has struggled in recent years, dropping six of his last eight bouts, which included contests in South Africa, Japan, and South Korea.

Abcede holds a career record of 22 wins, including 13 knockouts, and 15 losses. His recent defeats include a fifth-round knockout to Japanese fighter Masataka Taniguchi in Incheon, South Korea, and a second-round TKO loss to world-rated Cebuano prospect Reymart Tagacanao last June in Tagbilaran City.

The December clash between Paciones and Abcede is shaping up as a pivotal test for the rising Cebuano star, offering him a chance to prove he is ready for higher-profile bouts on the international stage.

READ: Prospect AJ ‘Sniper’ Paciones on target with spectacular KO

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