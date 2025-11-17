Typhoons ruined homes of Mandaue City police

Mandaue City police officers rescue residents of Barangay Alang-Alang in the same city on Nov. 4, 2025. | Contributed photo from MCPO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Typhoons Tino and Uwan did not spare the houses of a total of 96 Mandaue City police officers who went to work amid the storms.

The officers reported both partially damaged and destroyed dwellings, with about 10 personnel suffering the loss of their homes, said Col. Cirilo Acosta, director of the Mandaue City Police Office.

The affected officers, he said, live in the municipalities of Liloan and Consolacion, within Mandaue City, and in nearby areas.

All personnel, however, were not harmed amid the devastation, Acosta assured.

READ: Tino killed 1 from Mandaue, officials cite early evacuation

Work amid storms

Typhoon Tino hit Cebu province on Nov. 4, while super typhoon Uwan, which made landfall in Luzon on Nov. 9 saw parts of Cebu placed under storm signal no. 1.

MCPO personnel, Acosta explained, reported for duty before the typhoons made landfall.

They were given four hours to prepare their families, secure their homes, and purchase necessary provisions before going to work, he said.

Acosta commended the professionalism of the police, noting that despite being among those affected by the typhoons, they continued to ensure that residents of Mandaue City received the help they needed.

Foodwaters have not yet receded from parts of Consolacion and Liloan, Acosta said based on their visit to affected communities in the towns last Sunday, Nov. 16.

READ: Mandaue validates Tino victims for aid release

Financial aid, relief goods

Assistance in the form of relief goods has been given to the affected personnel after they were all accounted for.

The goods came from Police Regional Office Central Visayas, led by Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan.

The regional headquarters has instructed MCPO to prioritize the welfare and safety of police personnel as they continue responding to the needs of communities.

Additional support, including financial assistance, is expected to be given by the national headquarters, although the amount has yet to be determined.

For now, aid provided has consisted mainly of food items and basic supplies.

Assistance from private individuals and civic groups has arrived periodically, and were promptly turned over to police officers on the ground.

READ: Mandaue ramps up disaster preparedness after Tino

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