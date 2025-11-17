‘President Marcos faces profound crisis of confidence’ — VP Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte, in a video posted on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, says President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is facing ‘a profound crisis of confidence’ amid allegations of corruption. — Screengrab from Duterte’s Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said Monday, November 17, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is facing “a profound crisis of confidence,” amid allegations of corruption stemming from the flood-control projects controversy.

VP Duterte made the remarks while expressing frustration over the government’s approach to investigating corruption within its ranks.

She also recalled the time she resigned as education chief when she learned how the House of Representatives allegedly manipulated the national budget, particularly the Department of Education’s.

READ: Sara Duterte says Romualdez, Co manipulate national budget allocation

“The President now faces a profound crisis of confidence, especially in the way these corruption investigations are being handled, which appear to lack both direction and resolve,” said Duterte in a video statement.

“We also seek clear answers on how a budget that deprived Filipinos of billions and billions of pesos was approved under his watch,” she added.

Duterte stressed the people’s right to be outraged, stating that she “stands with the millions of Filipinos” dismayed by the corruption in the government.

“Our right to speak and express ourselves is the foundation of democracy. The government should listen to it, not set it aside or ignore it. We Filipinos deserve better,” she said.

Duterte’s statement came amid a three-day protest organized by the Iglesia ni Cristo, which drew an estimated 650,000 participants on its first day on Sunday. /das/abc

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