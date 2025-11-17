Malacañang: Sara Duterte should not play hero

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro (left) has scoffed at Vice President Sara Duterte’s latest criticism of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., saying the latter should not pretend to be clean or a hero. | INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — “Huwag magmalinis ang hindi malinis. Huwag magpakabayani ang hindi bayani, (Those who are not clean should not pretend to be clean. Those who are not heroes should not pretend to be heroes).”

This was Palace Press Officer Claire Castro’s counsel to Vice President Sara Duterte after the latter once again criticized President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Vice President had claimed that Marcos is facing a profound crisis of confidence amid ongoing corruption issues related to anomalous flood control projects.

In a video statement on Monday, Duterte emphasized the public’s right to express outrage, saying she “stands with the millions of Filipinos” disappointed by government corruption.

READ: Sara Duterte: Marcos faces ‘profound crisis of confidence’

“Our right to speak and express ourselves is the foundation of democracy. The government should listen to it, not set it aside or ignore it. We Filipinos deserve better,” she said.

Duterte made the statement as the Iglesia ni Cristo held a three-day anti-corruption protest that gathered roughly 650,000 attendees on its first day last Sunday.

READ: Zaldy Co tells Lacson: Check documents first before dismissing my claims

Earlier in the day, Co broke his silence and implicated Mr. Marcos as well as his former boss, Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez.

Castro echoed Duterte’s remarks but pointed out that if the vice president truly believes in transparency and accountability, it should start with herself.

“Filipinos indeed deserve better, which is why the earlier issues involving the vice president—such as the alleged corruption in confidential funds, DepEd ghost students, and DepEd ghost food packs that happened under her leadership—should first be clarified if they truly believe in transparency and accountability,” the Palace official told reporters in a Viber message.

Castro reminded that President Marcos took the lead in having the anomalous flood control projects investigated, something with the administration of Rodrigo Duterte, the father of the vice president, failed to do, even if there were many ghost projects as early as 2020.

This was not the first time Duterte criticized Marcos over the flood control scandal. In an interview in Cebu City on November 13, the vice president said that Marcos should be investigated and jailed for signing the annual budget despite unresolved questions.

Jailed before Christmas

Marcos recently issued a scathing warning against those allegedly involved in the flood-control issues.

Last Nov.13, the President said he knew that the cases of many of the personalities who had been investigated would be done before Christmas.

READ: Marcos vows ‘No Merry Christmas’ for flood mess culprits

“They’re going to be locked up; they won’t have a Merry Christmas,” the President said.

Questions surrounding flood control projects surfaced when Marcos, during his State of the Nation Address in July, claimed that 5,500 flood control projects had already been completed under his term, though critics doubted these figures amid persistent flooding at the time.

Months later, he formed the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to probe all public works projects over the last 10 years. The commission has promised to livestream its proceedings to demonstrate transparency and credibility./coa

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