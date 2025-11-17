Wellness in Action: IPI and IPI Foundation’s compassion at the heart of Cebu’s recovery

IPI stands with Cebu in a year that has tested the province in ways many never imagined—from the devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Bogo to the deadly flash floods brought by Typhoon Tino.

As Cebu rebuilds, IPI and IPI Foundation Inc. proves that wellness is more than a promise; it is action, compassion, and care made real.

Communities were left shaken, grieving, and searching for hope. Yet in the face of overwhelming hardship, the spirit of being mapagmalasakit remained alive—strengthened, in part, by private sector partners, who stepped up when Cebu needed them most.

Photo credit: IPI Foundation Inc.

Bringing wellness beyond products

One of these steadfast partners is International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI), together with IPI Foundation Inc., whose commitment to efficacy you can trust and care you can feel has extended far beyond their well-known products. The mission of bringing wellness became a meaningful, urgent action for communities struck by crisis.

Photo Credit: Israel Lumayno Alinsug

After the 6.9-magnitude earthquake damaged water lines, IPI Foundation’s Water for Life—its mobile filtration system that turns available potable water into clean drinking water—was immediately deployed to several barangays in northern Cebu. Families received safe water at a time when it was hardest to access. Hygiene kits were also distributed together with trusted partners to ensure that health and wellness remained protected even in the most uncertain moments.

Photo credit: IPI Foundation Inc.

When Typhoon Tino struck weeks later, IPI’s efforts did not falter. Relief goods were packed and deployed immediately, including food supplies, drinking water, mats, blankets, and mosquito nets for evacuees displaced by flash floods. Once again, Water for Life tankers were among the first to arrive in many areas where potable water was scarce. IPI further extended help by providing logistics support, lending its 10-wheeler wing vans to a local radio network to transport essential goods to the hardest-hit areas by these calamities.

The heart behind the mission

What made these efforts even more remarkable were the people behind them. Several IPI employees, many of whom also experienced the earthquake and floods in their own homes and communities, still showed up to help. Despite personal losses and long work hours, they volunteered with unwavering hearts: packing goods, loading supplies, and showing up for others as one family. Their dedication embodied IPI’s core values of mahusay, matapat, and most of all, being mapagmalasakit.

As Cebu rebuilds, IPI and IPI Foundation Inc. remain committed to providing help and hope; proving that wellness is more than a promise; it is action, compassion, and care made real.