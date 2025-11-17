Mandaue police on full alert, say city permits needed for protests
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Police remained on full alert for rallies that may take place in Mandaue City as throngs joined protests for transparency and a better democracy in Manila.
“As of this time, we are still on full alert status,” said Col. Cirilo Acosta, Jr., director of the Mandaue City Police Office.“ So far in Mandaue City, we have not monitored any protest movements or individuals saying they will hold rallies.”
Authorities reminded interested groups that public assemblies in the city require a permit from Mandaue City Hall.
Under a full alert status, no leave is granted to police personnel to ensure that all units remain ready to respond immediately to any incident.
Acosta said that any decision to lower the alert status will come from the national headquarters.
Nationwide alert
The heightened alert was implemented last Friday, Nov. 15, ahead of rallies organized by the Iglesia ni Cristo at Quirino Grandstand in Manila from Sunday, Nov. 16 until Tuesday, Nov. 18
The events manifest the right of church members to freely express their views on issues such as corruption and the controversial flood control projects.
READ: Archbishop on flood mess: Fight corruption; reject lies, violence
Other organizations have also held demonstrations. The United People’s Initiative, led by retired military officers, held a rally on Sunday at the People Power Monument in suburban Quezon City.
“These are peaceful rallies,” Acosta said, “but as part of the hierarchy, we need to monitor our localities for any eventualities.”
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